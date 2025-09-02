LANTERNS Actor Garret Dillahunt Appears To Confirm Some Major Villain Theories - Possible SPOILERS

Lanterns actor Garret Dillahunt appears to have confirmed some big fan-theories relating to his character, William Macon, and Paul Ben-Victor's mysterious Antaan.

We know that Ulrich Thomsen will play Sinestro, but it seems Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) will also be facing off against some other powerful bad guys when the HBO Max series hits our screens next year..

Possible spoilers follow.

When Dillahunt joined the cast of the DCU series, the trades reported that he'd be playing villainous William Macon, who was described as "a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade."

There's been speculation that Macon might ultimately be unveiled as an established DC Comics baddie, and - assuming Dallahunt isn't just having a bit of fun here - it looks like he'll actually be playing the Black Hand.

The Deadwood alum also seems to have confirmed that Paul Ben-Victor's Antaan - "an extraterrestrial devoted to exposing the truth and exacting vengeance against those who wronged his people. Consumed by a deep and unrelenting hatred for the law, he is determined to deliver justice on his own terms" - is indeed playing Atrocitus.

It's worth noting that Dillahunt did previously post a Green Arrow image to his Instagram page before clarifying that he was just sharing an old Halloween photo a few hours later, so we wouldn't put too much stock in this tease just yet.

Garret Dillahunt may have just confirmed he’s playing Black Hand in LANTERNS. pic.twitter.com/94yJcJsrZg — DC Universe Daily (@DCdaily) September 2, 2025

Showrunner and executive producer Chris Mundy (via the WBD press site) recently assured fans that Lanterns won't "sacrifice the magic of the source material."

“From the start, our driving force has been to deliver a layered drama – rooted in nuanced storytelling and rich world building – that balances tension and mystery with honest, authentic emotion. The goal is to create something that feels timeless and grounded without sacrificing the magic of the source material.”

Hawes (Slow Horses, Penny Dreadful, The Mist, The Alienist, Snowpiercer) will helm the first two episodes. The creative team also includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also on board.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.".

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who made his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, will have a supporting role in the series.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."