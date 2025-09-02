LANTERNS Actor Garret Dillahunt Appears To Confirm Some Major Villain Theories - Possible SPOILERS

LANTERNS Actor Garret Dillahunt Appears To Confirm Some Major Villain Theories - Possible SPOILERS

Though there's a chance he's simply having some fun with fans, Lanterns actor Garret Dillahunt may have confirmed a couple of huge fan-theories relating to certain supporting characters...

Sep 02, 2025
Lanterns actor Garret Dillahunt appears to have confirmed some big fan-theories relating to his character, William Macon, and Paul Ben-Victor's mysterious Antaan.

We know that Ulrich Thomsen will play Sinestro, but it seems Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) will also be facing off against some other powerful bad guys when the HBO Max series hits our screens next year..

Possible spoilers follow.

When Dillahunt joined the cast of the DCU series, the trades reported that he'd be playing villainous William Macon, who was described as "a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade."

There's been speculation that Macon might ultimately be unveiled as an established DC Comics baddie, and - assuming Dallahunt isn't just having a bit of fun here - it looks like he'll actually be playing the Black Hand.

The Deadwood alum also seems to have confirmed that Paul Ben-Victor's Antaan - "an extraterrestrial devoted to exposing the truth and exacting vengeance against those who wronged his people. Consumed by a deep and unrelenting hatred for the law, he is determined to deliver justice on his own terms" - is indeed playing Atrocitus.

It's worth noting that Dillahunt did previously post a Green Arrow image to his Instagram page before clarifying that he was just sharing an old Halloween photo a few hours later, so we wouldn't put too much stock in this tease just yet.

Showrunner and executive producer Chris Mundy (via the WBD press site) recently assured fans that Lanterns won't "sacrifice the magic of the source material."

“From the start, our driving force has been to deliver a layered drama – rooted in nuanced storytelling and rich world building – that balances tension and mystery with honest, authentic emotion. The goal is to create something that feels timeless and grounded without sacrificing the magic of the source material.”

Hawes (Slow HorsesPenny DreadfulThe Mist, The AlienistSnowpiercer) will helm the first two episodes. The creative team also includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also on board.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.".

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who made his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, will have a supporting role in the series.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 9/2/2025, 2:47 PM
So atrocitus gonna look like atrocitus or he just gonna have some alien human disguise tech so they can just use his real form 1x and save on the budget
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/2/2025, 2:51 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - Probably like the bloater in TLOU though I will say the budget is a concern. Probably won't see flight or constructs until the finale.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/2/2025, 2:57 PM
@MCUKnight11 - idk about the finale but I expect it to be a limited amount with a possible increase if the future if we get more
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 9/2/2025, 3:06 PM
@MCUKnight11 -

We'll probably get a bit of spectacle in the first episode, then it'll get toned down for the rest of the season until it gets ramped back up for the finale.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 9/2/2025, 3:09 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - unfortunately probably the latter.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 9/2/2025, 2:51 PM
I hope this true! The Black Hand & Atrocitus two of my favorite villains. The mystique of this show still feels like it’s not a Lanterns show. Cant wait for a trailer or tease of the suits.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/2/2025, 2:56 PM
That description for “Ataan” seems like it very well could be Atrocitus but I wouldn’t be surprised if this is before he becomes a Red Lantern like the comics have explored…

User Comment Image

Black Hand has had atleast a couple of different backstories in the comics but if Dillahunt’s William Macon is indeed the the DCU version that then could be interesting and I’m down for it!!.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/2/2025, 3:05 PM
The only thing from the future DCU that's MAYBE (big maybe) worth checking out. Everything else can go to hell

Reboot the MCU and DCU
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/2/2025, 3:10 PM
Theories always 99.99 percent prove be wrong
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/2/2025, 3:19 PM
@dragon316 - User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/2/2025, 3:12 PM
can’t wait to see Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro , he’s a fantastic choice…

?si=jiagh1YASpVa4yuW

Very interested to see if this take will factor in via flashbacks or in the present (maybe even both?).

