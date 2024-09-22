LANTERNS: Chris Pine Suits-Up As Hal Jordan In Impressive Fan-Art

Josh Brolin was reportedly offered the role of Hal Jordan in the upcoming DCU Lanterns series, but we recently learned that he had passed. Follow-up reports claimed that Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Birds of Prey), Matthew McConaughey (Deadpool and Wolverine, Interstellar), and Chris Pine (Star Trek, Hell or High Water) were also in contention, with Pine expected to get the offer if Brolin declined.

There have been conflicting reports about Pine being in the mix, but he appears to be the most popular choice to take on the role of the ring-slinging hero. Pine has already played a DC Comics character, Steve Trevor, in the Wonder Woman movies, but most fans don't seem to mind since the DCEU is no more.

Now, artist 21xFour has shared some new fan-art of Pine as Jordan, and he certainly looks the part.

Stephen Williams (Lost, Watchmen, Westworld) is believed to be in talks to direct the pilot, with Lucy Tcherniak rumored to be in negotiations to helm an undisclosed number of episodes.

Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof is working on the pilot script along with Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also said to be on board (though this has yet to be confirmed).

Production on Lanterns is currently set to commence in Q1 of 2025 in the United Kingdom, potentially putting the show on track for a 2026 release.

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, is expected to have a supporting role in the series. Casting is currently underway for an actor to play John Stewart.

An earlier Green Lantern TV series was in the works before Gunn and Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios. That version was created by Greg Berlanti and would have starred Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner.

Hal Jordan was previously played by Ryan Reynolds in the infamous 2011 Green Lantern movie.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

Who would you like to see play Jordan and Stewart? Let us know in the comments section.