LANTERNS: Chris Pine Suits-Up As Hal Jordan In Impressive Fan-Art

Chris Pine seems to be the most popular choice to play Hal Jordan in the upcoming Lanterns series, and the Wonder Woman star suits-up as the ring-slinging hero in new fan-art...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 22, 2024 09:09 PM EST
Josh Brolin was reportedly offered the role of Hal Jordan in the upcoming DCU Lanterns series, but we recently learned that he had passed. Follow-up reports claimed that Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Birds of Prey), Matthew McConaughey (Deadpool and Wolverine, Interstellar), and Chris Pine (Star Trek, Hell or High Water) were also in contention, with Pine expected to get the offer if Brolin declined.

There have been conflicting reports about Pine being in the mix, but he appears to be the most popular choice to take on the role of the ring-slinging hero. Pine has already played a DC Comics character, Steve Trevor, in the Wonder Woman movies, but most fans don't seem to mind since the DCEU is no more.

Now, artist 21xFour has shared some new fan-art of Pine as Jordan, and he certainly looks the part.

Stephen Williams (Lost, Watchmen, Westworld) is believed to be in talks to direct the pilot, with Lucy Tcherniak rumored to be in negotiations to helm an undisclosed number of episodes.

Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof is working on the pilot script along with Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also said to be on board (though this has yet to be confirmed).

Production on Lanterns is currently set to commence in Q1 of 2025 in the United Kingdom, potentially putting the show on track for a 2026 release.

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, is expected to have a supporting role in the series. Casting is currently underway for an actor to play John Stewart.

An earlier Green Lantern TV series was in the works before Gunn and Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios. That version was created by Greg Berlanti and would have starred Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner.

Hal Jordan was previously played by Ryan Reynolds in the infamous 2011 Green Lantern movie.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

Who would you like to see play Jordan and Stewart? Let us know in the comments section.

LANTERNS: DC Studios Rumored To Be Eyeing ELVIS And CHEVALIER Star To Play DCU's John Stewart
LANTERNS: DC Studios Rumored To Be Eyeing ELVIS And CHEVALIER Star To Play DCU's John Stewart
LANTERNS Reportedly Enlists THE END OF THE F*CKING WORLD Director Lucy Tcherniak
LANTERNS Reportedly Enlists THE END OF THE F*CKING WORLD Director Lucy Tcherniak
528491
528491 - 9/22/2024, 9:53 PM
A very young looking Chris Pine in that concept art.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 9/22/2024, 9:54 PM
User Comment Image
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 9/22/2024, 10:06 PM
@BruceWayng - you have to go back about 15 years to get THAT Chris Pine.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 9/22/2024, 10:13 PM
@WruceBayne - I’m fine with an older Hal. I grew up on the grey templed iteration and I’ve never loved him portrayed as a younger dude…I’m more worried about what they’re going to do with John. He’s always been a more stoic, no nonsense kinda guy in my mind and idk how that’s going to translate if he’s in a protégé role.
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 9/22/2024, 10:28 PM
@WruceBayne - back I. The day I wanted him as Green Lantern and Ryan Reynolds as The Flash
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/22/2024, 9:55 PM
He would be great but he'd never do it.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 9/22/2024, 10:04 PM
Would’ve been cool, over 10 years ago. Though I think his Tom Cruise one was better.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/22/2024, 10:05 PM
Cool fan-art!!.

Pine would indeed be the most perfect (if not obvious choice) out of the apparent shortlist of actors that are in consideration for Hal in the DCU.

However the more I have thought about it , the more I want Timothy Olyphant to be cast personally…

He can bring that trademark swagger & charm if his to the role while being able to convey the supposed veteran & weathered nature of this older version imo.

User Comment Image
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 9/22/2024, 10:09 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I’m not sold on Matthew McConaughey being Jordan. I can see him as Sinestro before Green Lantern.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/22/2024, 10:11 PM
@WruceBayne - yeah , me neither (I can’t even see him as Sinestro either frankly).

It’s the Texan twang has that kind of puts me off…

He’s a good actor no doubt though but I just can’t see him as Hal atleast how I picture him.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/22/2024, 10:07 PM
I would like to see Theo James in a Not James Gunn Universe play the role. He does not need to be super old.

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/22/2024, 10:27 PM
@Forthas -

He'd be a good choice.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/22/2024, 10:19 PM
OT, from HR

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-features/superhero-movies-marvel-dc-the-franchise-hbo-1236004909/

A funny snippet for those defending that stupid Reynolds and Jackman pic with Evans.

"[Marvel/DC] will shoot a scene with the actors on a location with a tracking shot, and then shoot it again without the actors, but with the same camera movement, just in case they want to put different actors in it,” Brown says. “And then they’ll shoot the actors again in front of a greenscreen, so they could maybe keep the actors, but change the backdrop.”

Lolz
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/22/2024, 10:28 PM

I think Pine would be good for the part.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/22/2024, 10:30 PM

We should just start calling fan art Fart.
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/22/2024, 10:31 PM
Looks like cartoon character fan art from waist down shrinking and smaller one of those character cartoon pictures look like

