YOUNG WERTHER Star Patrick J. Adams Reflects On LEGENDS OF TOMORROW Role As DC's Hourman (Exclusive)

Young Werther is a new romantic comedy based on the classic smash hit novel of tragic romance, albeit with a modern spin. One of the year's funniest movies, its characters are complex and the dialogue is incredibly rich.

Among the movie's leads is Patrick J. Adams (Suits). As the fiancé of the woman Werther hopes to make his own, the actor shakes off the expected rom-com tropes and delivers a stellar performance. Of course, we're sure many of you will also know Adams for his brief but memorable role as the Arrowverse's Hourman in Legends of Tomorrow.

A member of the Justice Society of America, he was killed by the Reverse-Flash in relatively short order. However, the role was still one that meant a lot to Adams.

"Oh yes, my one comic book adventure! How do I look back at that? It was so quick," he admits. "I was there and then I wasn't there. I don't quite know what happened. It was really fun to put on those outfits and to be around people in those outfits and to be on those sets. Talk about big stakes."

"There's an epic battle happening outside your spaceship and all that is really, really fun. You get to go deep into imagination, so of course, I'd love to do more of that," Adams said of future comic book roles. "I was not familiar with Hourman so I also loved getting to know more about that. I would always be open. I'd love to have a figurine like the ones behind you [Laughs]."

It's a shame we didn't get to see more from Hourman in Legends of Tomorrow, though it's always good to hear an actor is eager to return to that world of superheroes. There are plenty of other roles it's easy to imagine him taking on in the MCU or DCU but time will tell on that front.

You can hear more from Adams, including plenty of fascinating insights into his Young Werther role, in the player below.

0:18 - What it was like reading the script for the first time and what about it drew him to the movie

1:57 - How challenging it was to make Albert a character viewers can root for and understand

3:38 - What he enjoyed about having Douglas Booth as a love rival

5:12 - Young Werther's complex dialogue and how much he enjoyed that

6:35 - Whether he had any pause for thought seeing this character was also a lawyer (like his Suits character)

7:22 - His Legends of Tomorrow role as Hourman

8:30 - Working with Alison Pill on Albert and Charlotte's dynamic

Patrick J. Adams, Douglas Booth and Alison Pill star in this romantic comedy based on the classic smash hit novel of tragic romance. While on a simple errand to Toronto, a carefree and charming young writer named Werther stumbles across the love of his life only to discover that the young woman is engaged. Despite the urgings of his hypochondriac best friend, Werther turns his world upside down in a desperate, misguided and hilarious quest to win her heart.

Young Werther will be in Theaters, On Digital and On Demand December 13, 2024.