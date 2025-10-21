HBO Max Has Raised Prices Across All Subscription Plans Effective Immediately

It's been announced today that HBO Max is increasing monthly and yearly subscription costs for all HBO Max tiers, meaning you'll have to pay a little more to enjoy the likes of Peacemaker and Lanterns.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 21, 2025 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

Following the news that a Warner Bros. Discovery sale is indeed a very real possibility, the company has announced that it's raising subscription prices for all HBO Max tiers.

The streaming service is home to new DC Studios TV shows, like Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2 (which wrapped up earlier this month). Lanterns is coming to the streamer next year, while it's also the final destination for DCU movies, following their respective theatrical, Digital, and Blu-ray releases.

Here's how much each HBO Max plan will increase, effective immediately:

HBO Max Basic With Ads
Monthly: +$1/month increase, now $10.99
Annually: +$10/year increase, now $109.99

HBO Max Standard
Monthly: +$1.50/month increase, now $18.49
Annual: +$15/year increase, now $184.99

HBO Max Premium
Monthly: +$2/month increase, $22.99
Annual: +$20/year increase, now $229.99

So, depending on which tier you pay for, that's a rise of $1 at minimum and $2 at most, per month. That's not a huge sum of money, but at a time when the cost of living is higher than ever and there are countless streaming platforms to subscribe to, this will sting for many people. 

Fortunately, the price change is only immediate for new subscriptions. Existing monthly subscribers will be notified 30 days in advance of their plan renewing, with price increases starting from either their next billing date on or after November 20, 2025. 

HBO Max was rebranded to Max and became HBO Max again in June. Disney+ and Hulu price increases also go into effect today, with Peacock, Apple TV (which recently dropped the "+" from TV), and Netflix increasing their monthly/yearly subscriptions earlier this year. 

Is HBO Max worth the price? It's home to many HBO original series, including Game of ThronesThe Penguin, and Rick and Morty, as well as movies like Superman, A Minecraft Movie, and Sinners. Upcoming releases include IT: Welcome to DerryA Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and Lanterns

Recently, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed that there are currently no plans for Peacemaker Season 3. "No, this is about the wider DCU and other stories in which this [the ending of Season 2] will play out right now," he said. "So that doesn't mean that there won't be. I don't want to… never say never. But right now, no. This is about the future of the DCU."

"He's really important to me," Gunn said of the character. "Peacemaker is an important character. And I said from the beginning when we took on this job, it's about really propping up and maintaining and repositioning the big diamond properties that DC has, the Batmans and Wonder Womans and Supermans, and then creating diamond properties out of the smaller characters like Peacemaker."

Are you an HBO Max subscriber? How do you feel about this latest price hike? 

MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 10/21/2025, 11:12 AM
This is gonna crash and burn, along with this site and the Sadie Sink articles.
RageMonkey
RageMonkey - 10/21/2025, 11:36 AM
@MonkeyBot - HEY
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 10/21/2025, 11:43 AM
@RageMonkey - Partner!
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 10/21/2025, 11:51 AM
@MonkeyBot -
@RageMonkey -

lol
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/21/2025, 11:53 AM
@MonkeyBot - User Comment Image
Moriakum
Moriakum - 10/21/2025, 11:12 AM
User Comment Image
SpaceAgent
SpaceAgent - 10/21/2025, 11:14 AM
Time to swashbuckle everybody.

User Comment Image
Kadara
Kadara - 10/21/2025, 11:16 AM
Yeah good luck with that, this is why I gave up on my streaming subscriptions including for sports. Yearly expenses increase while wages stay the same, is just madness.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 10/21/2025, 11:40 AM
@Kadara - agreed. It’s starting to just become disrespectful and how they nickel and dime. They have went up by 8 dollars in 5 years.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/21/2025, 11:16 AM
All these companies are doing is pushing people to illegally download or stream their content instead of paying for it.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/21/2025, 11:16 AM
Yeeei..totally worth It...you Will feel white guilt over a Fake nazi América AND pay double for It
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/21/2025, 11:16 AM
Doesn’t really affect me but sucks for the ones that it does.

User Comment Image

Speaking of HBO Max , I just started introducing my wife who hasn’t seen the Harry Potter films to them…

Saw Philosophers Stone last night , still good imo!!.
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 10/21/2025, 11:28 AM
Was Sadie Sink seen tho?
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 10/21/2025, 11:34 AM
They really know how to reach the public don't they?
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 10/21/2025, 11:34 AM
Trying to get some more money before being sold.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 10/21/2025, 11:39 AM
Might as well charge a mortgage or rent reasons why I only keep two. Shit is ridiculous. Everyone else is next watch.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/21/2025, 11:40 AM
User Comment Image
Consumers getting squeezed from all angles. At a certain point, something is going to give.

You cannot keep pricing out consumers when the economy is in shambles and expecting them not to prioritize essential goods over luxuries like streaming, especially with options like piracy out there.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/21/2025, 11:40 AM
I never understood why streaming companies do this? Don't they realize that it takes just 5 seconds to find an illegal streaming site? Some, that are faster, have a better ui, and has everything you could want? We aren't in 2015 anymore.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
whatthetruck
whatthetruck - 10/21/2025, 11:51 AM
Oh did they. Haha. I didn't notice.
kaijunexus
kaijunexus - 10/21/2025, 12:00 PM
They've done the calculations. The amount of revenue they expect to lose as a result of subscription cancellations is less than the revenue net gain they expect from the rate increases. They've got teams of financial experts working on these decisions.

They don't care about subscribers. They care about profits. They are (and will continue to be) happy to loose subscribers if they can continue to squeeze the remaining ones for additional revenue.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 10/21/2025, 12:14 PM
TF is premium???

