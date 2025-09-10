James Gunn Reveals Which GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star He Intended To Cast As PEACEMAKER Before John Cena

James Gunn Reveals Which GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star He Intended To Cast As PEACEMAKER Before John Cena

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has revealed that the Peacemaker role was originally written for a Guardians of the Galaxy star, and explains why they ultimately decided against starring in The Suicide Squad.

By JoshWilding - Sep 10, 2025 02:09 PM EST
Chris Smith made his live-action debut in 2021's The Suicide Squad, with a post-credits scene setting the stage for the villain to return in his own HBO Max TV series, Peacemaker

That redeemed the former Task Force X member in the eyes of fans, proving there was much more to Rick Flag Jr.'s killer than initially met the eye. John Cena has done some of the best work of his career as the anti-hero, but James Gunn didn't always have him in mind. 

Talking to Howard Stern, the DC Studios co-CEO confirmed that he wrote the Peacemaker character with Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista in mind. 

"It was Dave Bautista. He's a good friend of mine," the filmmaker shared. "Obviously, he plays Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, and I wrote the character of Peacemaker for him, and we offered him the role, but he was offered two movies, and we weren't paying him a lot, and so he had to go where the money was."

At least one of those movies is thought to be Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. It's wild to think how different things might have been had Bautista ended up playing the DCU's Peacemaker, and he missed out on a big recurring role by declining a low-paying gig in The Suicide Squad

Gunn later said that he'd "always been a fan" of Cena's, and appears to have no regrets about casting another professional wrestler as Chris Smith. 

Last year, Bautista was asked about potentially joining James Gunn's DCU. "For forever, it was Bane. When I was younger, I wanted to play Bane; it was like a dream role for me," he shared. "And I got to a point in my career where I just felt like I was just too old to play Bane. I think the physicality of it, at this point in my career and my life, I just wouldn't be able to do the character justice."

The Dune star added, "And then I saw somewhere online that someone posted something of me playing Lex Luthor; an older Lex Luthor. I kind of became obsessed with that idea. Obviously, they moved on from that idea, so at this point, I'm struggling to find my place in the DC universe. But I'd really be up for anything."

You can hear more from Gunn on what might have been with Peacemaker in the player below. 

Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 9/10/2025, 2:41 PM
That was a rumor going on for a while that it was gonna be Bautista. Good to see it was at least somewhat legitimate
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/10/2025, 2:41 PM
He was willing to drop playing Drax after Gunn got fired but know, according to Gunn, he didn't wanna work on another project with him because money?
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 9/10/2025, 2:43 PM
@HashTagSwagg - He was willing to drop playing Drax after Gunn got fired"

Cause he didn't like playing Drax. So it was probably partially an easy excuse out.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/10/2025, 2:44 PM
"It was Dave Bautista. He's a good friend of mine..."

Well that definitely qualifies him for that role or any other in a James Gunn DC universe!
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 9/10/2025, 2:52 PM
@Forthas - Yeah, only hack directors keep working with actors, who they get along with and consider friends.

Just look at Sam Raimi, John Carpenter, Christopher Nolan, Ryan Coogler, Tim Burton, Martin Scorsese and Kevin Smith. None of then never amounted to anything.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 9/10/2025, 2:48 PM
I'll be honest, idk if it's how I view Dave as an actor or giving props to Cena but I could not see Dave in that role. I always imagined that it was actually Bane and re-written to be Peacemaker when Dave turned it down.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/10/2025, 2:50 PM
Bautista for Bane!
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 9/10/2025, 2:52 PM
So instead of going with a man, he had to go with a man-baby. Worked out for the best I suppose.

