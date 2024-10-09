PEACEMAKER Season 2: James Gunn Reveals Mysterious New Character In First Official Image

Peacemaker director James Gunn has taken to social media to share a first official still from the currently shooting second season of The Suicide Squad spin-off series, and it reveals our first glimpse of a brand-new character.

Whoever this mysterious individual is, he certainly appears to be of Native American origin, and there are a number of DC Comics character who might fit the bill, including Super-Chief, Black Condor, and Pow Wow Smith (though we'd say a name change would be needed there)!

There's also some speculation that it might be a new take on Apache Chief, who made his debut in the Hanna-Barbera Super Friends animated series back in the '70s.

Plenty of other theories are doing the rounds (Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr... yes, really), but whoever it turns out to be, this character and setting seem like an odd fit for Peacemaker's universe.

Could this be the shaman who opens the door to an alternate reality, perhaps?

Though the photo has since been removed, a mural was recently spotted on set featuring John Cena's Peacemaker (wearing a slightly different costume), his father in his White Dragon outfit, and a mysterious third character who many believe will turn out to be Christopher Smith's brother, Keith.

We do know that Robert Patrick is set to return as Augee Smith despite being killed off in the season 1 finale, and the characters somehow finding themselves in a different part of the DC Multiverse would explain James Gunn's comments about season 1 not being part of the DCU.

Rather than simply pretending certain events (the Justice League cameos in the season 1 finale, for example) didn't happen, Gunn might be planning to bring Peacemaker and the supporting characters into a whole new reality - one in which Flag Jr. is still alive.

"Peacemaker explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of executive producer James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it!"

Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller are the series' executive producers. Co-executive producer John Cena and consulting producer Stacy Littlejohn are also involved in the production of the show.

Peacemaker is set to return to our screens in the later half of 2025.