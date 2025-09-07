PEACEMAKER Season 2 Trailer Updated With New Scenes...And An Intriguing Link To SUPERMAN - SPOILERS

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has repeatedly stated that Peacemaker season 2 is closely tied to both Superman and the upcoming Man of Tomorrow film. While we've yet to see anything to confirm those promises, the show's trailer has undergone some interesting changes.

Similar to Creature Commandos, it's been reuploaded to YouTube without a licensed song, and a few new snippets of footage have been added.

Among them is a shot of a mystery character—thought to either be an A.R.G.U.S. agent or Chris's alternate universe brother, Keith—being pulled through the anti-hero's Quantum Unfolding Chamber and into a black hole that's almost identical to the one Clark Kent and Metamorpho escaped from in Superman.

This has sparked considerable speculation online about its meaning, and it's no secret that Gunn is keeping Peacemaker's final few episodes under close guard due to them reportedly containing some huge surprises.

The filmmaker has previously said that Philip Roth's novel, The Counterlife, was a key source of inspiration in portraying Peacemaker season 2's alternate dimension.

"Peacemaker sees this reality that’s like his, but better in seemingly every way, so how does he deal with that from an emotional standpoint and face the ghosts from his past that he loved and killed?" Gunn shared. "It seemed potent, especially when mixed with the love story."

Many fans believe they've already figured out Peacemaker's big twist (you can learn more about that here), while the show's major DCU cameo has also potentially been revealed in advance.

The official trailer for 'Peacemaker' Season 2 has been slightly altered



A new shot of a black hole similar to the one seen in 'Superman' has been added pic.twitter.com/7Gb1bE1E6a — Superman Saga News (@SuperSagaNews) September 6, 2025 The licensed song from the Peacemaker S2 trailer was removed 1 month after upload for some reason. (Same with Creature Commandos)



But they also changed some shots in the trailer. Now we have a new shot of Peacemaker 2’s suit and an ARGUS agent getting sucked into a black hole 😳 pic.twitter.com/AnTeXl2znU — Pｪssmaker Season Tuah (@PSSMKR) September 6, 2025

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Three episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.