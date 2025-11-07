PEACEMAKER Season 2 Viewership Data Has Been Revealed - Was The DCU Show A Hit?

Viewership data for Peacemaker Season 2 has been released. Though the series has become the first DC show on HBO Max to rank on Nielsen’s top 10, can it be considered a success?

By DanielKlissmman - Nov 07, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Peacemaker Season 1 was universally loved, launching Chris Smith into the mainstream and getting Wig Wam's "Do Ya Wanna Taste It" stuck in the heads of millions of people. Unfortunately, the show's eight-episode second season did not necessarily enjoy the same critical reception. Though the first few episodes were quite warmly received, perception on the project took a steep decline upon the airing of its finale, "Full Nelson." Aside from its critical woes, however, it remained to be seen how the show had performed in terms of viewership. Now, thanks to new data, we have an idea. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peacemaker got a spot on the Nielsen streaming charts. However, the show is said to have barely reached the top 10 of the "Original Series" category for the period of October 6-October 12. That week, Peacemaker accumulated 398 million minutes of watch time. Per THR, the Season 2 finale (which came out October 9) accounted for 42% of the total viewership, which translates to roughly 167 million minutes watched. It's important to point out that the viewership numbers appear to be for all 16 episodes of the series, not just Season 2.

With that, it means the show's remaining 15 episodes received a combined 231 million minutes of watch time during the week. Generalizing the viewership and dividing evenly into 15, we get an approximate 15.4 million minutes of watch time per episode (again, not counting the finale). Keep in mind, though, this may not be an accurate representation of viewing numbers for the series, given viewership fluctuation for each episode, and varying interest between Season 1 and Season 2 (meaning, more people were likely watching Season 2, as opposed to Season 1). 

This marks the first time a DC show on HBO Max has made it to the Nielsen Top 10. For context, DC-based shows released on HBO Max include Creature Commandos and Harley Quinn

Is Peacemaker Season 2 a Success? 

With this information, was Peacemaker's second season a success? It's difficult to give a firm answer given how the viewership numbers only cover one week. However, there is enough context around the data provided to answer the question with an educated guess.

For starters, Peacemaker's numbers were significantly lower than other projects on the chart for the same week of October 6-12. The number 1 spot, for example, was claimed for a second week by Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story. The show is said to have had a 51% increase from the week prior, raking in 2.3 billion minutes of watch time. To provide full context for Peacemaker's audience size, the top 10 shows on Nielsen's "Original Series" ranking are listed below:

  • Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix) — 2.3 billion minutes
  • Love is Blind (Netflix) — 1.1 billion minutes
  • Halo (Netflix/Paramount+) —  517 million minutes
  • Is It Cake? Halloween (Netflix) — 512 million minutes
  • Tulsa King (Paramount+) — 509 million minutes 
  • Wayward (Netflix) — 505 million minutes 
  • The Great British Baking Show (Netflix) — 474 million minutes
  • Boots (Netflix) — 434 million minutes
  • Wednesday (Netflix) — 426 million minutes
  • Peacemaker (HBO Max) — 398 million minutes 

Of course, it's important to mention that Nielsen does not count watch minutes on tablets, phones or computers; it only accounts for watch minutes on televisions. It also only counts US views, not international ones. As such, Peacemaker Season 2's worldwide impact cannot be quantified from the figures provided here.

With that said, going only by this data, it would appear that, even though Peacemaker had a viewership count moderate enough to appear on Nielsen's top 10 chart, the series was not necessarily a major hit. 

To provide context for that assessment, Wednesday Season 2 was released in two parts—the first one on August 6, and the second one on September 3. Thus, the first part of the season premiered significantly earlier than Peacemaker Season 2, and its second part came out right in the middle of Peacemaker's weekly release. The DC Studios series then continued releasing episodes long after Wednesday had completed airing. Despite that significant difference in release windows, and the fact that Wednesday had long finished airing by the period accounted for by Nielsen, the Netflix series still outpaced Peacemaker by 28 million minutes of watch time. 

Now, it could be argued that this difference is due to Peacemaker being a much more niche show than Wednesday, which has proven to be a big hit for Netflix. Though that would be understandable to assume, the viewership difference between the shows is still evidence of the smaller audience reached by Peacemker—in the United States, at least.

Keep in mind, this is not to say Peacemaker was a flop by any means. As mentioned, its audience was moderately large, just perhaps not large enough to be considered a major success for HBO Max. 

Both seasons of Peacemaker are streaming on HBO Max. 

WBD Reportedly Contemplating Splitting Into Two For Sale; Paramount Considering Hostile Bid For The Company
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/7/2025, 12:02 PM
No.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/7/2025, 12:02 PM
It was poop
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/7/2025, 12:02 PM
Why was this made again ? WB needs to stop green lighting these vanity projects and instead focus on ones that can actually make money and bring in views.
lord22
lord22 - 11/7/2025, 12:06 PM
what is this list ? since when halo is a success ? what are all thoses cooking show doing here , what the [frick] is boot or love is blind ?
ThorArms
ThorArms - 11/7/2025, 12:30 PM
@lord22 - Living under a rock lately?
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/7/2025, 12:06 PM
This show was a massive failure and this season was a colossal failure. Every bit of proof shows it. A simple google search calls out the bullshit. Anyone saying anything else is LYING to you.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
2BOOKOO4U
2BOOKOO4U - 11/7/2025, 12:06 PM
User Comment Image
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/7/2025, 12:12 PM
I do wonder if the show would have done better on a different streaming service . I know Halo didn’t do great on the paramount streamer but then did well on Netflix and from what I read, people would like another season of that show. Ah well 🤷‍♂️
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/7/2025, 12:15 PM
So it was a success but maybe not a major one?.

Anyway I got it but I’m sure the people who dislike Gunn and him running DC studio will I’m sure twist it in some way to fit their narrative of it being a flop or whatever.

Regardless , I certainly had my issues with the finale of the show which I hoped to be more conclusive then it was but I did like the character arc ways up for Chris & so so found it to be a decent finale overall for a solid season that connected with me due to its character work and performances!!.

User Comment Image
cubichy
cubichy - 11/7/2025, 12:25 PM
Peacemaker is a shitshow and a huge miss for Gunn trying to imitate the success of the guardians. Picking Cena, whom cannot acta was a mistake of epic proportions and using a tertiary character that no one know, blew up in his face. The gore and slapstick comedy, not a good match with Superman, which also tanked cause of Krypto and the squirrel. Drop this dumpster fire and build the trinity and use primary characters to get the league going.
tluciotti74
tluciotti74 - 11/7/2025, 12:35 PM
An entire article that said absolutely nothing, interesting!
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 11/7/2025, 12:35 PM
No, it wasn’t. Not even close LOL
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/7/2025, 12:35 PM
Give it to us in seconds to make those numbers sound better 👀

User Comment Image

