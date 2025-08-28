PEACEMAKER Season 2—"A Man Is Only As Good As His Bird"—Reveals How And When Rick Flag Sr. Became [SPOILER]

In the second episode of Peacemaker season 2, "A Man Is Only As Good As His Bird," we learn that it's been eight months since Rick Flag Sr. was sworn in as the acting Director of A.R.G.U.S.

His newfound power comes as a result of Amanda Waller being investigated by Congress for her actions in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker season 1, and it means he can finally learn who killed his son, Rick Flag Jr., in Corto Maltese.

With that, he makes sure Chris Smith is being monitored because the Creature Commandos' lead is looking for any excuse to bring the "hero" in.

Peacemaker, meanwhile, is busy enlisting Vigilante to help him chop up his Multiversal doppelganger's dead body, which he proceeds to burn. He also confirms that his father's Quantum Unfolding Storage Area leads to 99 other realities, though only one is of interest for now.

At Flag Sr.'s behest, A.R.G.U.S. has been watching Chris and sends in a team to investigate the strange energy spikes coming from his house every time he steps through that door. However, with the former Task Force X member making a drunken beeline for that other world after he's rejected by Emilia Harcourt, it's down to Eagley to brutally dispatch the invading agents.

There's not a huge amount that happens beyond that, but the stage is slowly being set for Flag Sr. to confront his son's killer.

As for the Multiverse's role in this story, it's clear that Chris intends to get better acquainted with a world that's far more inviting than the one he currently resides in (the DCU).

In our review of Peacemaker season 2, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

What did you think about the latest episode of Peacemaker?

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

Two episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.