PEACEMAKER: What [SPOILER] And [SPOILER]'s Introduction Mean For The DCU (And Which Comic You Need To Read)

PEACEMAKER: What [SPOILER] And [SPOILER]'s Introduction Mean For The DCU (And Which Comic You Need To Read)

The season finale of Peacemaker delivered some big surprises, even if it was lacking on cameos, and we're now taking a deep dive into what you need to know about those two major DCU introductions...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 10, 2025 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

For many fans, Peacemaker Season 2 ended with more of a whimper than a bang, but DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has definitely set the stage for some interesting ideas to be explored in future DCU stories. 

With Checkmate now operating in this shared world and poor Chris Smith stranded alone on "Salvation" after being left there by Rick Flag Sr. (who intends to use the alternate dimension as a prison for metahumans), it's going to be fascinating seeing what all this means for Man of Tomorrow and beyond. 

So, who is Checkmate, what exactly is Salvation, and which comics should you be reading? Below, we take a deep dive into everything you need to know after watching Peacemaker Season 2's finale, "Full Nelson."

Checkmate

The presence of Sasha Bordeaux in Peacemaker Season 2 led many fans to theorise that she might somehow be connected to Checkmate, a clandestine organisation that debuted in the pages of 1988's Action Comics #598.

However, she doesn't secretly serve Amanda Waller, and instead teams with the 11th Street Kids (along with Langston Fleury and Judomaster) to form a group that will do the right thing, unlike A.R.G.U.S. Maxwell Lord, another character with close ties to the group on the page, doesn't appear to have any involvement, though we could see Checkmate and the Justice Gang eventually working together. 

While the comic book Checkmate was often portrayed in an antagonistic light, this version seems entirely heroic. We can't help but wonder whether things would be different had the Waller TV series not fallen apart. 

One key story worth seeking out is "The OMAC Project. That saw Lord set out to kill the Earth's Metahumans, and culminated with Wonder Woman killing him. While Batman played a pivotal role in the story alongside Sasha, Gunn has already confirmed that's not his plan with the DCU's Dark Knight. 

"No, it’s really not about that," he said in a recent interview. "I mean, if you think we’re kind of skipping that part of it, because it really is about Sasha and Checkmate, it’s not about Sasha and Batman. Frankly, I know Sasha mostly from Checkmate, so that’s why she came into the story."

Salvation (And Salvation Run)

Gunn has confirmed that the Salvation Run limited series (written by Bill Willingham and Lilah Sturges, with art from Sean Chen, Walden Wong, Joe Bennett and Belardino Brabo) was a key source of inspiration in Salvation's introduction in Peacemaker. The Final Crisis tie-in saw Waller use a Boom Tube to send the Earth's villains to a planet far, far away from Earth. 

Lex Luthor, The Joker, Catwoman, Killer Croc, The Rogues, and even members of Task Force X find themselves stranded there and, as you might expect, war breaks out as the villains start taking sides against each other. 

Soon, Salvation's inhabitants discover they have bigger problems when they realise the seemingly peaceful planet is ruled over by the New Gods of Apokolips, serving as DeSaad's training station for his Parademons. 

Peacemaker Season 2's finale confirmed that Chris isn't alone on the planet, and we wouldn't be shocked if, in place of Darkseid and Apokolips, Salvation ends up being Gunn's take on Dinosaur Island. That could tie into his wider plans for the DCU, especially if The Centre (a sentient island and eldritch being) ends up being this world's big bad. 

If we're correct with that assumption, then Darwyn Cooke's The New Frontier is essential reading...and a story you should check out, regardless.

All episodes of Peacemaker are now streaming on HBO Max. 

James Gunn Explains How PEACEMAKER Finale Lays The Groundwork For MAN OF TOMORROW - SPOILERS
Related:

James Gunn Explains How PEACEMAKER Finale Lays The Groundwork For MAN OF TOMORROW - SPOILERS
PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Spoke To Ryan Reynolds About DEADPOOL Making A Cameo In The Season 2 Finale
Recommended For You:

PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Spoke To Ryan Reynolds About DEADPOOL Making A Cameo In The Season 2 Finale

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/10/2025, 11:18 AM
Checkmate? More like checked out.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/10/2025, 11:24 AM
@Lisa89 - nioce
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 10/10/2025, 11:46 AM
@Lisa89 - but you said harcourt will die at the end of s2? 😂
InJustWeTrustTHF
InJustWeTrustTHF - 10/10/2025, 11:22 AM
Weak kid. WONDER MAN!!!!
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 10/10/2025, 11:24 AM
So DULL
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/10/2025, 11:29 AM
Gunn has killed DC with only 3 projects. Orgymaker is currently being shat on by everyone. But.. But... what about Snyder bad???!11!

We all warned you. Enjoy more of this slop.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/10/2025, 11:32 AM
80% of that episode was dull montages, music, and bad jokes. Motel scene was only thing worth a damn and that felt rushed.

Can’t wait for Lanterns. I liked Superman but excited to see something that isn’t in the style of Gunn, come out of this universe. Especially after this rough season of tv.
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 10/10/2025, 11:34 AM
This show actually makes me feel kinda bad for Gunn because it feels like a lonely kid writing a story about having friends for the first time in his life
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 10/10/2025, 11:38 AM
User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/10/2025, 11:48 AM
Update: Peacemaker Season 2 finale has a 7.2/10 on imdb and it's going down fast. That is AWFUL for a season finale to a TV show. Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1-3 all have higher ratings for context. So does TLOU Season 2 episode 1, 2, and t being close. All horrific episodes of Television.

Superman also has a 7.1/10 on imdb, the same exact rating as MOS after just 3 months... But, but.... MOS bad? Snyder bad? Gunn has failed DC and has taken DC back 50 years. What an absolute hideous disgrace.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 10/10/2025, 12:01 PM
@WalletsClosed - Heh heh, IMDb...
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/10/2025, 12:04 PM
@EskimoJ - Everyone, not just imdb, hates this dogshit episode.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/10/2025, 12:04 PM
It's sitting at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. Sorry if people had their hopes up for shit that was never gonna happen. I saw some people online claiming they were sure DEADPOOL was gonna show up. God, people only have themselves to blame for being disappointed.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 10/10/2025, 12:12 PM
Its at this point that Gunn probably needs some intervention or someone to reign him in a bit going forward if the DCU wants to be successful and well-received. Peacemaker and Superman have had numerous issues, and that finale may have best incapsulated some of the weakest parts of whatever storytelling approach he is using to flesh out this new world. Its pretty clear to see the difference in quality of output when he has someone like Feige providing some oversight versus him being the oversight.

We are the point in a potential post-peak superhero period, and quality is more important now than ever. You're not going to be able to get by with more stuff like what we've seen this year.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/10/2025, 12:13 PM
All I know is, clearly Salvation is what ties into Man of Tomorrow, and in no way do you have to have watched this show to get the idea of what will probably be explained by a line of dialogue.

Alot of people here kept complaining about people having to watch orgies to understand the next movie. Nope, wrong again.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder