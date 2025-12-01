SUPERGIRL First Reactions Offer Some Brief Insights Into First DCU Movie Not Directed By James Gunn

Test screenings are essential for a studio to gauge where they're going right and wrong with an upcoming movie. However, in this day and age, it's become inevitable that at least one or more attendees will head straight to social media to share spoilers and reactions.

Superman's entire plot leaked online before the movie's July release, and we wouldn't be surprised to see the same thing happen with Supergirl (particularly as DC Studios is still finding its feet). Marvel Studios is likely to be a little more careful with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, given the secrecy of their respective plots.

Back to Supergirl, and while test screenings with members of the public haven't taken place yet, the trades recently confirmed that an early cut was shown to executives and select people on the Warner Bros. lot.

When an X user, @BlackMajikMan90, claimed, "I’ve heard from multiple people in SAG that Supergirl is amazing," scooper Daniel Richtman chimed in to reply, "I’ve heard the same as well, that the movie is very good."

For what it's worth, another X user, @DeadmanBostonB, added, "I know someone who was at a test screening, he said it had a very positive reception and foresees the movie being very well received."

This certainly seems to bode well for the next chapter in "The Superman Saga," but given the creative team involved—and the fact that James Gunn appears to be keeping a close eye on the project, starting with casting Milly Alcock—changes are we're in for a treat next summer.

The first trailer for Supergirl is expected to be released in the next week or two, and possibly as soon as this weekend, with the DCU movie set to have a presence at CCXP in Brazil. You'd best believe that we'll bring the sneak peek to you the instant it swoops online.

"It's very true to the graphic novel that it’s based on, Woman of Tomorrow," Oppenheimer star David Krumholtz recently revealed. "Which is great. I’m thrilled to be sort of the next piece of telling the story of Krypton and sort of further clarifying what the House of El is all about."

Krumholtz went on to say that "everybody knows that Jason Momoa is playing Lobo in it...it’s [the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow] comic plus Lobo."

In Supergirl, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, and Ferdinand Kingsley as Elias Knoll. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.