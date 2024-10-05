AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Elizabeth Henstridge Joins SUPERMAN & LOIS Season 4 Cast In Surprising Role

Most of you will know Elizabeth Henstridge best for her role as Jemma Simmons in Marvel Television's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but she's also stepped behind the camera to helm episodes of that, Gotham Knights, and Superman & Lois.

Today, ComicBook.com brings word that the actor will play Lex Luthor's daughter in season 4! The character doesn't have a name yet but it's said that "Luthor is fixated on reuniting with his daughter, who left in her teens when Lex was convicted of murder and went to jail."

While Henstridge will direct episode five of Superman & Lois, how many instalments of the 10-episode fourth and final season she'll appear in as this character is unclear.

Talking about the casting, executive producer Brent Fletcher said, "I worked with her on Agents of SHIELD, and she's unbelievable. She's an unbelievable actress and just the greatest person to work with. She is so nice and awesome at what she does. Our crew loves her, she loves our crew...we built it for her. She was the only person we ever went to with it."

"We tried to give everybody a swan song this year," Fletcher continued. "Like, 'What if you did that?' And she said yes."

It will be exciting seeing Henstridge back on our screens and this sounds like a fun role for her to sink her teeth into. While Marvel Studios has incorporated some Marvel Television characters into the MCU, there's currently nothing to suggest the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will be among them.

You can watch the latest trailer for Superman & Lois season 4, which is expected to adapt the "Death of Superman" storyline, in the player below.

Season four of SUPERMAN & LOIS picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor’s monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle, as Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor’s henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him. But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor’s schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD, now that General Lane is missing. But they aren’t the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together. Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor, while both facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark’s battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?

Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, Michael Bishop as Jonathan Kent, and Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor.

Based on the characters from DC Comics created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, SUPERMAN & LOIS is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, Brent Fletcher, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter and Greg Berlanti.

Superman & Lois season 4 premieres on The CW with two episodes on October 7.