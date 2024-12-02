SUPERMAN AND LOIS Series Finale Clip Finds The Man Of Steel Facing His Worst Fear

Tonight's season 4 finale of Superman and Lois will not only mark the end of the popular series, but the conclusion of The CW's shared DC Comics-based TV universe that began all the way back in 2012 with the first episode of Arrow.

It's certain to be a bittersweet feeling for fans, but "It Went By So Fast" promises to bring the story to a close in exciting fashion, and we now have a clip which picks up almost immediacy after the events of last week's penultimate episode.

After being knocked unconscious by Doomsday, the Man of Steel comes around to learn that Jonathan and Jordan have stepped in and are now facing off against the super-charged beast without him. Clark doesn't think his sons are ready, but Lois tells her husband that he needs to accept the fact that he can't defeat Doomsday and Lex Luthor without their help.

Just then, Lana Lang and John Henry arrive on the scene with a plan to offer the heroes some back-up.

Season four of SUPERMAN & LOIS picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor’s monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle, as Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor’s henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor’s schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD, now that General Lane is missing. But they aren’t the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together.

Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor, while both facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark’s battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?