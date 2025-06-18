THE SANDMAN Season 2 Stills Spotlight Jenna Coleman As Johanna Constantine, Freddie Fox As Loki, And More

Netflix released a full trailer for the second and final season of The Sandman yesterday, and the streamer has now shared some new promo stills spotlighting several of the characters we'll meet over the course of the season, along with a few familiar faces.

The images feature Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) reuniting with his former lover Nada (Umulisa Gahiga), who he condemned to Hell when she refused to be his queen; Dream's son Orpheus (Ruairi O'Connor); Fiddler’s Green (Stephen Fry) and Lucienne (Vivienne Acheampong); Freddie Fox as an even more conniving and ruthless take on Loki than the MCU's version, and Jenna Coleman as the returning Lady Johanna Constantine.

Whether Johanna's modern-day counterpart will drop by remains to be seen. John Constantine only made a single appearance in the comics, but with this being the last season, we have a feeling a few creative liberties might be taken.

Check out the new stills at the links below along with what we assume will be the final trailer.

Dream has a mission only Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman) can accomplish. pic.twitter.com/4iKlIw9UTj — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) June 17, 2025

What sort of mischief is Loki (Freddie Fox) planning next? pic.twitter.com/FgJtSa5yvq — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) June 17, 2025

Lord Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) contemplates his next move. pic.twitter.com/NojYGmfPPR — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) June 17, 2025

Fiddler’s Green (Stephen Fry) and Lucienne (Vivienne Acheampong) remain the keepers of the Dreaming. pic.twitter.com/mSUC5PnT0x — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) June 17, 2025

There is nothing Orpheus (Ruairi O'Connor) wouldn’t do for the ones he loves. pic.twitter.com/XGYAhMV9EX — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) June 17, 2025

The Dream King and the Queen of the First People, Nada (Umulisa Gahiga), are reunited once again. pic.twitter.com/h0kE6XFdeT — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) June 17, 2025

An updated synopsis reads: “After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series, the second season of ‘The Sandman’ will tell Dream’s story arc in full to its thrilling conclusion.”

We had assumed that the recent accusations against Neil Gaiman might lead to the show being cancelled, but Variety claimed that "the second season was intended to be the last prior to filming."

Whether this is accurate or not, fans of the acclaimed series are not happy. While it's true that excluding elements of the comic run that don't focus specifically on Morpheus would allow them to adapt more of the story, it'll be difficult to do justice to the later arcs with just one more season.

Season 2 stars Tom Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Esmé Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester, Barry Sloane, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Razane Jammal, Ruairi O’Connor, Freddie Fox, Clive Russell, Laurence O’Fuarain, Ann Skelly, Douglas Booth, Jack Gleeson, Indya Moore and Steve Coogan.

Have you watched The Sandman yet? You can check out our review of the first season here.