AGATHA ALL ALONG: "Random Boy" Asks Harkness To Take Him To The Witches' Road In New Clip

We're now less than a week away from the premiere of Agatha All Along, and Marvel Studios has released a new clip, teaser promo and poster for the WandaVision spin-off series.

In the clip, a newly-freed Agatha prepares to go on her way, telling the "random boy" (a better alias than the Teen?) that saved her that he can stay put. The Teen then asks Harkness to take him to the Witches' Road, which she claims does not exist.

The young wannabe-witch persists, begging Agatha to bring him to the end of the road so he'll be granted the thing he wants most.

Spoilers follow.

A recent teaser for the show confirmed that the "Teen" is indeed Billy Kaplan, the son of The Scarlet Witch. How he managed to return after the events of the WandaVision finale remains to be seen (he could obviously be a Variant), but you can probably guess what he'd wish for if he makes it to the end of the Witches' Road.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.