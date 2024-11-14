DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - Rumored New Details On Bullseye, Muse...And Luke Cage And Iron Fist?! - SPOILERS

Some rumoured new Daredevil: Born Again details point to plans for Bullseye, Muse, and perhaps even characters like Luke Cage and Iron Fist. Will the Man Without Fear be pushed into crossing the line?

By JoshWilding - Nov 14, 2024
Source: The Cosmic Circus

Daredevil: Born Again arrives on Disney+ next March. When the series was first announced, it was as an 18-episode TV show, and we've since learned that those will be split across two seasons (with season 2 beginning production any month now). 

There's a huge amount of intrigue surrounding Marvel Television's plans for the Man Without Fear and The Cosmic Circus has today shared a few new rumoured details about the long-awaited Daredevil revival. 

Apparently, "[Bullseye] plays an interesting role in Born Again. Not necessarily a lot of action, though, more psychological warfare based if you will. He’s gonna hit Matt where it hurts."

This hopefully means we're getting more than a few throwaway action scenes with the villain. Beyond Bullseye, Daredevil will have his hands full dealing with the twisted serial killer Muse.

This report claims "Muse is part of the reason why this show is going to be TV-MA. He is going to be one of these villains that will send chills down your spine. There isn’t going to be a single redeeming quality about this guy, and it will scare the living crap out of everyone, even Matt [and Wilson Fisk]."

"Matt’s never killed anyone intentionally in his show, and with everything that happens in this show, and what Matt is forced to live through, you get the feeling that he’s had enough and has to take matters into his own hands by any means necessary, and that’s kind of what’s going to make this show more special," Perez teases, adding that the MCU's Muse will have his powers from the comics. 

For those of you who aren't aware, those include superhuman strength and speed and the ability to pull in every bit of sensory information around him, meaning even Daredevil's enhanced senses struggle to target him.

The scooper believes Daredevil: Born Again will continue beyond season 2 and wrapped up by sharing an update on where things stand with the hero's fellow Defenders, Luke Cage and Iron Fist. 

"I don’t think they will [recast them]. To my understanding, Marvel Studios wants all of the same actors to return, and their past interactions will be hinted at in Daredevil: Born Again."

So, a cameo is off the table for now...however, that doesn't mean we won't see them down the line. You may remember previous rumours about Danny Rand serving as the mentor to the MCU's new Iron Fist in a future movie or TV show.

Finally, for what it's worth, there may also be big plans in place for Jon Bernthal's Punisher...

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 11/14/2024, 10:30 AM
Didn't he throw Nobu off the roof in the season 2 finale?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/14/2024, 10:31 AM
User Comment Image
TheLobster
TheLobster - 11/14/2024, 10:35 AM
I’m starting to get really excited for Born Again but I hope they’re able to eventually make a Daredevil trilogy.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/14/2024, 11:35 AM
@TheLobster - Yeah, I just can't wait for this revival but that's me as a fan right now, Marvel have to be more forward thinking.
Are people still gonna want old ass Netflix Defenders in 10 or 20 years time? Are they gonna want legacy characters or Matt Murdock? One day people are gonna want a more comic accurate Luka Cage and Danny Rand.

I think they should milk this thing for all it's worth up until Secret Wars then reboot and do movies.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 11/14/2024, 10:46 AM
"There isn’t going to be a single redeeming quality about this guy"

Inject this into my veins
AC1
AC1 - 11/14/2024, 11:36 AM
Since there's a lot of mixed feelings around Danny in Marvel these days I'd be cool with there being another Iron Fist in the MCU as long as Danny still gets to exist and team up (permanently) with Luke Cage.

