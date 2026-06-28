Daredevil: Born Again - The Man Without Fear Dons A New Costume In Latest Season 3 Set Photos

Daredevil: Born Again - The Man Without Fear Dons A New Costume In Latest Season 3 Set Photos

It looks like the Man Without Fear (Charlie Cox) will be debuting yet another new costume in the third season of Daredevil: Born Again...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 28, 2026 08:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

These latest set photos and videos from the New York City set of Daredevil: Born Again reveal that Charlie Cox's Devil of Hell's Kitchen will don a new costume when the series returns to our screens for its third season.

Most of these shots are a little blurry (the photographer decided to block out certain images for some reason), but we can make out a few details.

This suit doesn't appear to be vastly different from the one Matt Murdock debuted in Season 2, but the helmet and boots seem to have undergone a slight redesign, and there's definitely more red overall. We know that Matt has multiple outfits at his disposal, so we could see yet another costume change during the next batch of episodes.

Murdock was sent to prison in the Season 2 finale, and with Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Danny Rand (Finn Jones) and now Elektra (Elodie Yung) confirmed to return alongside Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) for Season 3, it looks like these heroes will protect the streets in the Man Without Fear's absence.

Though Murdock clearly won't be spending too long behind bars, Cox has hinted that another character (Elektra, most likely) will actually take up the mantle of Daredevil for a time.

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/28/2026, 8:03 AM
I wish I could be interested in this. Alas, I cannot muster up any [frick]s to give.

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dragon316
dragon316 - 6/28/2026, 8:04 AM
Look better from season two be painted black it’s funny how blind knows different in colors forgot who said that on YouTube comment
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 6/28/2026, 8:43 AM
Its black and burgundy, a variation of the suit from s2, hardly a brand new costume, still looks cool.

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