Daredevil: Born Again - The Man Without Fear Dons A New Costume In Latest Season 3 Set Photos

These latest set photos and videos from the New York City set of Daredevil: Born Again reveal that Charlie Cox's Devil of Hell's Kitchen will don a new costume when the series returns to our screens for its third season.

Most of these shots are a little blurry (the photographer decided to block out certain images for some reason), but we can make out a few details.

This suit doesn't appear to be vastly different from the one Matt Murdock debuted in Season 2, but the helmet and boots seem to have undergone a slight redesign, and there's definitely more red overall. We know that Matt has multiple outfits at his disposal, so we could see yet another costume change during the next batch of episodes.

Murdock was sent to prison in the Season 2 finale, and with Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Danny Rand (Finn Jones) and now Elektra (Elodie Yung) confirmed to return alongside Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) for Season 3, it looks like these heroes will protect the streets in the Man Without Fear's absence.

Though Murdock clearly won't be spending too long behind bars, Cox has hinted that another character (Elektra, most likely) will actually take up the mantle of Daredevil for a time.

First look at Charlie Cox in the new Daredevil suit from the set of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 3. https://t.co/fQvWaoMgRM pic.twitter.com/cQilnG6w7Z — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) June 27, 2026

At least what it's looking like now he has a new colored helmet and and completely new boots compared to his last suit pic.twitter.com/e114OQyDZn — ʝųʂɬ ą ۷ơıɖ (clayface hype) (@maniaclozer) June 28, 2026

New photos of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil suit in ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 3



(The original person posting the photos is kinda gatekeeping) pic.twitter.com/htbrexrOLf — Warling (@WarlingHD) June 28, 2026

🚨 Massive Suit Upgrade! 🚨



Matt Murdock Is Now Confirmed To Get A Brand New Suit In Daredevil: Born Again Season Three! 🕶️🔥#DaredevilBornAgain #MattMurdock #CharlieCox #DaredevilSeason3 pic.twitter.com/zYfVTjFeQf — AG MEDIA NEWS (@AGMEDIANEWS) June 28, 2026

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."