DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Promo Art Reveals Bullseye's New Costume, Possible Kingpin Spoiler

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ next month with Season 2. Today, more promo art for the Marvel Television series has been revealed, putting the spotlight on the show's leads.

Those shots of the Man Without Fear are largely familiar, but we now get our best look yet at the comic-inspired logo that Bullseye will have on his mask. Marvel has taken fan feedback on board by including that, and while there was only so much that could be done during Season 1's creative overhaul, Season 2 will also see the classic "DD" logo added to Matt Murdock's suit.

Jessica Jones, who makes her long-awaited MCU return in Daredevil: Born Again, is also spotlighted. Rumours persist that she'll get her own Special Presentation or revival series, something fans would surely welcome.

Arguably, the biggest talking point here is the fact that Mayor Wilson Fisk is being labelled as the "Kingpin of Crime." That may be a potential spoiler for Season 2, hinting that his true nature will finally be exposed to New York's citizens ahead of a Season 3 many believe could adapt this iconic storyline.

"You guys are in for quite an intense season. It is intense. It is not a light storyline," Vincent D'Onofrio recently teased, adding that it's "f***ing brutal."

"The second season was more exciting for me," he continued. "We were able to Frankenstein the first season to get to the second season of the show we really wanted to make. Part of the first season is a bunch of stuff we had to live with because we shot it already. We did reshoot a lot. I would say 60%, but certain things we couldn't. The second season was the first time we were able to do the show that we wanted to do."

Check out this new Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 promo art in the X posts below.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.