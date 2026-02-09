7 Moments From "The Devil In Cell Block-D" We Need To See In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN

Heading into Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, the stage has been set for a brutal showdown between the Man Without Fear and Mayor Wilson Fisk. The third season begins production this year for a 2027 release, and this past weekend, rumours swirled about a Devil's Reign movie. There have also been some hard-to-ignore signs lately that Marvel Television could adapt Ed Brubaker and Michael Lark's "The Devil In Cell Block-D" story arc, first published in 2006. In Brian Michael Bendis' Daredevil run, The Kingpin outed the hero, and Matt Murdock was eventually arrested and imprisoned by the FBI. Behind bars and awaiting trial, what followed was one of the best eras in 'ol Hornhead's history. Marvel Studios has already pulled heavily from this story and those that followed it, so we're pretty sure that Season 2 is going to end with Matt in prison. In this feature, we're singling out the moments from "The Devil In Cell Block-D" that would work perfectly in Daredevil: Born Again. Check them out by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

7. Matt Murdock Behind Bars In prison, Matt maintains that he's simply a blind man, falsely accused of being Daredevil. The majority don't believe him, of course, and the lawyer quickly becomes a target (after all, he put most of his fellow inmates in there). There's a great moment with Hammerhead pitting Matt against his men; the vigilante makes short work of those thugs, but only has moments to do so before the guards arrive. By the time they show up, he's cowering in the corner, keeping up the pretence. Moved into gen pop, Matt makes it clear he's not to be trifled with when The Owl confronts him. As a warning to his fellow prisoners—and the corrupt guards—Daredevil mercilessly breaks Leland Owlsey's arms and legs.



6. The Punisher Lends A Helping Hand The odds are obviously stacked against Matt, prompting Frank Castle to kill a thug (who was beating on a woman) in blatant view of a nearby cop. He's also sent to Ryker's Island and offers himself as an ally to Daredevil. Matt is initially hesitant, but given the history between these two in the MCU, this would make for a must-see reunion after Daredevil: Born Again Season 1's team-up. Ultimately, we learn that Frank is there because he doesn't want Daredevil to become like him: a merciless killer. We're getting a little ahead of ourselves, but when a riot breaks out, Matt allows The Punisher to take him "hostage," which serves as a cover for their escape. Why does Daredevil want out? In the first issue of this arc, Foggy Nelson is stabbed and killed by a prisoner after visiting his friend.



5. An Uneasy Alliance The Kingpin is also being held in Ryker's, setting the stage for another showdown between these bitter rivals. With a shank in his pocket, Matt readies himself to cross the line and put an end to the Kingpin of Crime once and for all. However, upon realising that Fisk didn't arrange for Foggy's murder, Daredevil is forced to form an uneasy alliance with the villain. If not, they're both likely to be killed by those who want them dead. Given that Foggy is already dead and we know that Vanessa Fisk is responsible, this obviously can't be directly adapted. Matt and Fisk finally fighting side by side is something we'd very much like to see them forced into, though.



4. Prison Break Various gang leaders—with some help from a mysterious backer on the outside—start a prison riot meant to end with the deaths of Daredevil and The Kingpin. Turk is tasked with freeing Bullseye, leading to the trio working together to fend off dozens of armed prisoners. As the fight continues, Matt realises he's crossing a line by escaping with these men, and The Punisher's warning rings out in his head. With that, he fools Bullseye into blowing out Fisk's knee with a shotgun and beats down the assassin who killed Karen Page. This was a great moment for Matt, who, despite being filled with anger and a need for vengeance after Foggy's death, proved he was still every bit the hero here.



3. Daredevil Unmasked While Matt has been on the inside, another Daredevil has been patrolling the streets of Hell's Kitchen. They've been tasked with doing so by a mysterious lawyer, and the first thing the real deal does after escaping is track this imposter down. A fight ensues until the other Daredevil uses powers that inadvertently reveal he's secretly Danny Rand, a.k.a. the Immortal Iron Fist. This would make for a great mystery throughout the first part of Born Again Season 3, culminating with Finn Jones' long-awaited MCU return. Marvel Studios needs to figure out a way to make Iron Fist relevant again, and we can't think of a better way to insert Danny into the narrative than by having him briefly take over the Daredevil mantle (meaning we'd get plenty of costumed action, too).



2. Foggy Lives A corrupt prison guard led Foggy into a deserted part of the prison, where an inmate stabbed him. Both were working for the lawyer mentioned above, and as we've established, Matt was nearly pushed to breaking point by his best friend's murder. There are some clues that all is not as it seems, and we eventually learn that the FBI offered Foggy protective custody before he went into surgery. When he wakes up, it's with a new name and a new life, but he's desperate to get back to Matt after this moment of weakness. In Daredevil: Born Again, Bullseye delivered the killing blow to Foggy on Vanessa Fisk's orders. It would be pretty easy for the series to reveal that he's still alive, and we're hoping for that revelation in Season 2 when it drops.

