DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3 May Adapt One Of The Hero's Best Comic Book Storylines

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 ended with Mayor Wilson Fisk tightening his grip on New York City. Matt Murdock and Daredevil are now on the run, and the Man Without Fear will set out to take The Kingpin down when Season 2 premieres next month.

There's a lot of intrigue surrounding plans for Season 3. Another 8 or 9 episodes of Daredevil battling Mayor Fisk doesn't sound hugely appealing, so could a major status quo shift be on the horizon for 'ol Hornhead?

Yesterday, we brought you the news that Marvel Television is looking to cast "White and Asian Dangerous Criminals," "Intimidating Officers," and "Criminal Gang Members" of any ethnicity.

Based on that, theories are swirling about us getting an adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Michael Lark's "The Devil In Cell-Block D" in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. At the end of Brian Michael Bendis' Daredevil run, The Kingpin exposed the vigilante's secret identity, and he was subsequently arrested and imprisoned.

That was where Brubaker took over, and Matt spent months in prison with some of his most fearsome foes. It's also worth noting that Chip Zdarsky's Daredevil run similarly sent the Man Without Fear to jail, albeit as Daredevil, not Matt.

Daredevil: Born Again has already taken inspiration from his "Devil's Reign" storyline, meaning we may get a mixture of both.

Here's the official description of "The Devil In Cell-Block D" storyline, which, like Born Again, also featured the apparent death of Foggy Nelson (he was later revealed to be alive and in protective custody):

For the past few years, Matt Murdock’s life has been teetering on the edge of destruction. Now, pushed beyond the limit, Matt finds himself behind the eight ball with no clear way out, the people he calls friends slowly deserting him and Hell’s Kitchen slipping out of control. The question is, with his back against the wall, just how far will Daredevil go to reclaim what’s his? Blaming himself for Foggy Nelson’s death, Matt runs wild behind bars in Rykers, determined to learn out who put his best friend at the end of a knife. But he’s not alone in Cell-Block D. There are some familiar faces looking for vengeance! Meanwhile, with Matt in prison, who’s that running round Hell’s Kitchen as Daredevil?

Matt being behind bars in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is an exciting possibility. It would also take Matt off the table for Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, but opens the door to him appearing in Spider-Man 5.

As for who took over as Daredevil during this time, it was Iron Fist, a character played by Finn Jones (who is rumoured to soon make his MCU return alongside Mike Colter's Luke Cage).

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.