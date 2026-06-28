Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photo Reveals New Red And Black Costume In HD - Spoilers

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 may have ended with Matt Murdock in prison, but it was obvious that the Man Without Fear wouldn't stay there for the entirety of the show's upcoming third season.

A clean-shaven Charlie Cox was recently spotted on set. Now, though, he's been photographed in a red-and-black suit that, while somewhat inspired by his '90s-era armour from the comics, is largely an original creation for the MCU.

The bright red is exactly what fans have been hoping to see Matt in, but the suit is primarily black, including the helmet. That does make the red "DD" logo pop, though, and this feels like a natural evolution of his Season 1 and 2 looks.

This may not be the classic Daredevil that many fans wanted to see after he's freed, but it will no doubt hit different when we see him in action. We wouldn't bank on it being featured in trailers, though, and imagine it will make its debut fairly late into Season 3.

The image looks a little off, but for what it's worth, it passes all the usual AI checks and is being labelled as real by several reliable fan accounts. Hopefully, we'll have more images to share soon, though it seems Marvel Television is actively setting out to recreate comic-inspired imagery, as you'll see in one of the X posts below.

"My response to anything like that is, I’m all for big and bold," Cox previously said of Matt Murdock outing himself as Daredevil in Season 2. "That’s a very difficult thing to put back in the box in our show. It’s been done in the comics, but the kind of show that we make has a kind of grounded element to it."

"It’s hopefully as much based in reality as any of the Marvel projects are, and it’s a harder thing to wind back," he continued. "The powers-that-be said, 'Yeah, we understand that.' Fine, great."

The hope now is that Daredevil will get to share the screen with Spider-Man in a future theatrical release. If and when that happens, we'd say there's a very good chance that Matt will be decked out in a red, fully comic book-inspired suit that matches the energy of the wall-crawler's iconic red and blue duds.

What do you think about Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's take on the hero's suit?