Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photo Reveals New Red And Black Costume In HD - Spoilers

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photo Reveals New Red And Black Costume In HD - Spoilers

Following a blurry set video, an HD look at the Man Without Fear's new costume has been revealed for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, and the MCU's latest take is a largely original design.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 28, 2026 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 may have ended with Matt Murdock in prison, but it was obvious that the Man Without Fear wouldn't stay there for the entirety of the show's upcoming third season.

A clean-shaven Charlie Cox was recently spotted on set. Now, though, he's been photographed in a red-and-black suit that, while somewhat inspired by his '90s-era armour from the comics, is largely an original creation for the MCU.

The bright red is exactly what fans have been hoping to see Matt in, but the suit is primarily black, including the helmet. That does make the red "DD" logo pop, though, and this feels like a natural evolution of his Season 1 and 2 looks. 

This may not be the classic Daredevil that many fans wanted to see after he's freed, but it will no doubt hit different when we see him in action. We wouldn't bank on it being featured in trailers, though, and imagine it will make its debut fairly late into Season 3.

The image looks a little off, but for what it's worth, it passes all the usual AI checks and is being labelled as real by several reliable fan accounts. Hopefully, we'll have more images to share soon, though it seems Marvel Television is actively setting out to recreate comic-inspired imagery, as you'll see in one of the X posts below. 

"My response to anything like that is, I’m all for big and bold," Cox previously said of Matt Murdock outing himself as Daredevil in Season 2. "That’s a very difficult thing to put back in the box in our show. It’s been done in the comics, but the kind of show that we make has a kind of grounded element to it."

"It’s hopefully as much based in reality as any of the Marvel projects are, and it’s a harder thing to wind back," he continued. "The powers-that-be said, 'Yeah, we understand that.' Fine, great."

The hope now is that Daredevil will get to share the screen with Spider-Man in a future theatrical release. If and when that happens, we'd say there's a very good chance that Matt will be decked out in a red, fully comic book-inspired suit that matches the energy of the wall-crawler's iconic red and blue duds.

What do you think about Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's take on the hero's suit?

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Daredevil: Born Again - The Man Without Fear Dons A New Costume In Latest Season 3 Set Photos
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da23aa24
da23aa24 - 6/28/2026, 3:28 PM
Thats clean!!!
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/28/2026, 3:30 PM
Looks like another spray job of the season 1 suit. Doesn't look all that here, but I'm sure they'll shoot (photograph) it well. I just hope they finally give Iron Fist some good attire this time around.
DCasAhobby
DCasAhobby - 6/28/2026, 3:32 PM
Born again season 2 was GOATED🔥🔥🔥
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/28/2026, 3:34 PM
Dare Devil is boring.
Hulk is way more interesting.
Punisher is too.
Booster Gold, Batman, Nightwing, Harley, Clayface, The Question, and so on is way more interesting.
Nomi
Nomi - 6/28/2026, 3:38 PM
@lazlodaytona - Mehdevil boring again.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/28/2026, 3:46 PM
@Nomi - sure 🤷🏻‍♂️
Nomi
Nomi - 6/28/2026, 3:37 PM
Looks like cosplay
Amaru
Amaru - 6/28/2026, 4:27 PM
@Nomi - Your mother looks like cosplay.
Nomi
Nomi - 6/28/2026, 4:31 PM
@Amaru - did I hurt lil' booboo's feelings. I know it looks better when the it's released, but this literally look like a cosplay. It's also a common joke with every superhero movie/series so [frick] off and bite your cheek.
Amaru
Amaru - 6/28/2026, 4:32 PM
@Nomi - Yeah, clearly I was the one with hurt feelings.
Nomi
Nomi - 6/28/2026, 4:37 PM
@Amaru - well it sure looks like it with your triggered "yo momma joke", so calm down kid.
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 6/28/2026, 3:46 PM
Thats cool! I like how the suit is always evolving.
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 6/28/2026, 3:48 PM
Dig it. Best of both worlds. LFG!!
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 6/28/2026, 3:50 PM
Eeh...

I personally wanted it full red.
But it looks cool
grif
grif - 6/28/2026, 4:18 PM
looks just like the red and black outfit. amazing

emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 6/28/2026, 4:36 PM
That's goofy as hell. Definitely the worst DD suit so far !
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/28/2026, 4:38 PM
Looks great !!!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/28/2026, 4:39 PM
Maybe it looks better in motion
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/28/2026, 4:41 PM
User Comment Image
AC1
AC1 - 6/28/2026, 4:46 PM
Interesting take on the way the costume was shaded/inked with the solid black block shadows in older comics being represented by black mid section panelling with red surroundings. Not sure about the look based on these photos but hopefully it'll look great on screen.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 6/28/2026, 4:53 PM
That’s a sick look.

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