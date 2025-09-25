DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Reveals Which AVENGERS Team He'd Like The Man Without Fear To Join

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Reveals Which AVENGERS Team He'd Like The Man Without Fear To Join

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox has once again weighed in on the odds of the Man Without Fear becoming an Avenger, but would the hero sign up with Sam Wilson or Yelena Belova and Bucky Barnes?

By JoshWilding - Sep 25, 2025 06:09 AM EST
In the closing moments of Thunderbolts* this past May, the world was introduced to The New Avengers. The team, led by Bucky Barnes and Yelena Belova, also features U.S. Agent, Red Guardian, Ghost, and...Bob (a.k.a. The Sentry). 

The team will be front and centre in Avengers: Doomsday, but is Yelena looking to add more heroes to the team? With the Black Widow set to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, there's already speculation that she might try to recruit an disinterested Spider-Man.

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox recently appeared at GalaxyCon New Orleans and was asked how he would feel about the Man Without Fear joining the ranks of the New Avengers team. 

"That’s so funny. That’s a really good question," the actor teased when a fan suggested he should team with the New Avengers. "I think Matt Murdock would kind of think about it."

Cox, however, hedged his bets by adding, "He’s a lone wolf; he likes to work by himself. He’s a reluctant kind of team-up guy, I think. A bit like Frank Castle is. [I] would be absolutely thrilled. I would be chomping at the bit to do that."

Cox has expressed interest in appearing in an Avengers movie on several occasions and seems legitimately disappointed not to have received the call from Marvel Studios to fight alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes. 

His surprise MCU debut came in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, but Cox isn't expected to be part of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, despite fans making it clear that they want to see 'ol Hornhead fighting alongside the web-slinger. 

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars seem as good a place as any to add Daredevil to the mix, though Marvel Studios is looking to create a solid divide between what we see on the big and small screens. It's not all bad news for Cox, of course, as Daredevil: Born Again was recently renewed for season 3

Would you like to see Daredevil join the MCU's New Avengers?

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades. 

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/25/2025, 6:21 AM
The answer is nobody
User Comment Image

"Charlie Cox would be absolutely thrilled. I would be chomping at the bit to do that."
Did he just refer to himself in the third person?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/25/2025, 6:33 AM
Cage, Cap, Spider-Man, Sentry, Iron Man, Wolverine, Spider-Woman, R😈nin. New Avengers. Bring in the Skrulls on the big screen.

Give Nick Fury a reason to return, seeing he had encounters with them in the past. Boom.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 9/25/2025, 6:52 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/25/2025, 6:59 AM
Bit of a weird headline since he isn’t given the option to choose from either but oh well….

Anyway, I wouldn’t mind DD joining the Avengers on a reserve basis or when it’s all hands on deck but don’t think he should be a regular member honestly.

Seeing his interactions with other MCU heroes in those teams could be fun though!!.

