DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Reveals Season 2 Premiere Month; Teases Imminent Trailer Release

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 underwent a major creative overhaul midway through production, meaning we only really got to see showrunner Dario Scardapane's true vision for the Man Without Fear in the first and final episodes.

Those were widely considered the best instalments of the Disney+ series, so expectations are high for the upcoming second season. With the spotlight currently on Wonder Man, Marvel Studios hasn't started promoting Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and previously removed a listing stating that promised the show would return on March 4.

Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio recently answered a few fan questions on social media and confirmed that the series is still scheduled to return in March. He also revealed that a trailer is coming "very soon."

Marvel Studios will likely continue to focus on Wonder Man for the remainder of January. However, with the Super Bowl fast approaching on February 8, it would be quite the statement for the studio to promote Daredevil: Born Again and Avengers: Doomsday during the Big Game with new sneak peeks.

It's previously been confirmed that a "small amount" of time has passed when Season 2 begins, but New York City remains under lockdown (with the Anti-Vigilante Task Force still patrolling the streets). According to Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum, the series will explore "a lot of heavy themes," and "a lot of dark moments and tragic events."

"Daredevil is a revolutionary in this season," the executive teased. "He's a rebel, and it's fun to see him go up against the power of the city."

"It all feels like one story," Winderbaum said of Daredevil: Born Again's three-season arc. "It is one giant, amazing tapestry that Dario is weaving together here in this New York landscape."

You can check out D'Onofrio's updates on the series in the X posts below.

Very soon is all i can say. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) January 23, 2026 March — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) January 23, 2026 Fisk. He is on a whole other level.

One in which nightmares are made of.

Definitely. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) January 23, 2026 I do not agree with you.

Yet i love others having opinions including you.

So long as you keep watching i'm happy because the second season is full of drama, emotions and the brutality is off the charts. The city ignites. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) January 23, 2026

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavours in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Wilson Bethel, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, and Tony Dalton, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Season 2 additions include Krysten Ritter, Matthew Lillard, Lili Taylor, and Royce Johnson. Dario Scardapane is the showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.