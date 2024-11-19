DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Still Features Familiar Faces From Netflix As Charlie Cox Shares New Story Details

Daredevil: Born Again is now less than four months away from arriving on Disney+ and Empire Online has just shared our first official look at Matt Murdock and the returning Foggy Nelson and Karen Page.

For those of you who couldn't help but look at every set photo, this shot may be somewhat familiar.

Of course, there was a version of this series where neither character appeared; however, as part of a far-reaching creative overhaul, both were added to the Daredevil revival in key supporting roles (rumour has that, in the original version of the show, Foggy was going to show up in the premiere...and immediately die).

"There was talk early on about reinventing the whole thing, to see if Matt was a slightly different person," Cox told the magazine. "But it ended up more of a continuation. A lot of the history follows on. The relationships and dynamics set up in the previous seasons still exist."

Revealing where we pick up with those beloved trio when Daredevil: Born Again begins, the actor said, "A few years have passed. In that time, Matt, Foggy, and Karen have found a pretty good rhythm. Matt’s made peace with his role both as a lawyer and a vigilante. Then, of course, shit hits the fan."

While we could get a trailer for the show before the year is over, we'd imagine Marvel Studios/Marvel Television will wait until the New Year to start hyping up the Man Without Fear's MCU return (previous appearances include Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo).

You can check out this new Daredevil: Born Again still in the X post below.

EXCLUSIVE 😈 #DaredevilBornAgain is “a continuation” of the Netflix show: “A lot of the history follows on,” Charlie Cox tells Empire.



READ MORE: https://t.co/anwetF663W pic.twitter.com/ltGeH6cXVj — Empire (@empiremagazine) November 19, 2024

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.