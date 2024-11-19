DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Still Features Familiar Faces From Netflix As Charlie Cox Shares New Story Details

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Still Features Familiar Faces From Netflix As Charlie Cox Shares New Story Details

A newly released Daredevil: Born Again still features the returning Matt Murdock, Foggy Nelson, and Karen Page. Charlie Cox, meanwhile, reveals where we'll find this trio following Netflix's Daredevil...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 19, 2024 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: Empire Online

Daredevil: Born Again is now less than four months away from arriving on Disney+ and Empire Online has just shared our first official look at Matt Murdock and the returning Foggy Nelson and Karen Page. 

For those of you who couldn't help but look at every set photo, this shot may be somewhat familiar. 

Of course, there was a version of this series where neither character appeared; however, as part of a far-reaching creative overhaul, both were added to the Daredevil revival in key supporting roles (rumour has that, in the original version of the show, Foggy was going to show up in the premiere...and immediately die). 

"There was talk early on about reinventing the whole thing, to see if Matt was a slightly different person," Cox told the magazine. "But it ended up more of a continuation. A lot of the history follows on. The relationships and dynamics set up in the previous seasons still exist."

Revealing where we pick up with those beloved trio when Daredevil: Born Again begins, the actor said, "A few years have passed. In that time, Matt, Foggy, and Karen have found a pretty good rhythm. Matt’s made peace with his role both as a lawyer and a vigilante. Then, of course, shit hits the fan."

While we could get a trailer for the show before the year is over, we'd imagine Marvel Studios/Marvel Television will wait until the New Year to start hyping up the Man Without Fear's MCU return (previous appearances include Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo). 

You can check out this new Daredevil: Born Again still in the X post below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Fired Head Writers Are Now Only Credited For A Single Season 1 Episode
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Fired Head Writers Are Now Only Credited For A Single Season 1 Episode
Marvel Television Boss Explains Why DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Episode Count Was Reduced
Recommended For You:

Marvel Television Boss Explains Why DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Episode Count Was Reduced

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/19/2024, 11:44 AM
I hope they removed the story where they both die.

Although I would love to see Matt's reaction to them getting dusted
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/19/2024, 12:06 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - since he’s super sensitive he’ll probably start sneezing uncontrollably
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/19/2024, 12:19 PM
@Matchesz - User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/19/2024, 11:46 AM
God , I hope neither Karen or Foggy die but I think one will given Matt’s anger in the trailer (I’m going with the latter).

User Comment Image

I also wish we do get to live in the rhythm and peace all 3 have now for a bit , it would be nice to see that before shit hits the fan as someone who has followed these versions for the previous 3 seasons and know the hell they have gone through.
RedFury
RedFury - 11/19/2024, 12:13 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah, with all the talk of Matt having to deal with something very personal it makes me think one of them will kick the bucket, or at the very least be seriously injured. He doesn't really have anyone else close to him, so to me that likely means either Karen or Foggy will end up a target.

Which honestly seems a little derivative as that kind of story has been done countless times within superhero tales. So I hope it's something unexpected instead.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/19/2024, 12:20 PM
@RedFury - true but it’s derivative because it’s a trope that works so I could see it being the case.
RedFury
RedFury - 11/19/2024, 12:26 PM
@TheVisionary25 - so true, I don't doubt that either. If they do go that route here's hoping they put a good spin on it. I'd be happier if they pull a Reeves Batman and approach it like they did with Alfred; he was collateral damage, and almost died, but it helped Bruce come to terms with some things and move his character arc forward.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/19/2024, 12:14 PM
Can't wait for this. Gonna rewatch all the netflix shows to prep . . .
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/19/2024, 12:17 PM
Karen should have died back in S3.
Matthew's priest fella should have had a big plot twist were he was revived to have been Mephisto this whole time, who was slowly advising Matt over the years to help inspire the fear of the devil in people.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder