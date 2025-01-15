DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Trailer Stills Released As Vincent D'Onofrio Teases "Bigger And Crazier" Revival

Marvel Television has released a handful of official stills from today's Daredevil: Born Agan trailer while Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have also shared new insights into the upcoming revival...

By JoshWilding - Jan 15, 2025 11:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

The first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again was released a little earlier today (you can catch it again below if you missed it) and we now have some officially released stills from the Disney+ revival. 

They primarily focus on the tense exchange between Matt Murdock and Mayor Wilson Fisk, though we do get one terrific shot of the Man Without Fear in action. And no, that "DD" logo isn't there (trust us when we say we've scoured every frame of the trailer for the darn thing). 

Entertainment Weekly also caught up with Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, with the former teasing what promises to be an explosive confrontation for the duo. 

"I believe you have to be really careful when and how you bring these two people into the same room because we have to feel like when they meet, it is an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object," the actor teases. "It has to feel like it could and will explode. The more you bring us together with no consequence, the less that illusion can maintain itself."

"There's actually an episode later on in the season where in an original draft we had a conversation, and I brought this up. I said, 'I worry that if you tell the story that we can have a conversation and walk away from it at this stage, we lose a lot of stakes,'" Cox added, hinting at what sounds like a physical confrontation. "So they found a really cool way to not have us do that."

For Vincent D'Onofrio, he's going from being the Kingpin of Crime to New York City's Mayor. Like Matt, we don't anticipate Fisk turning over a new leaf and the actor confirmed as much when he said, "Anything on our show is, nine out of 10 times, leading to something that's even bigger and crazier. For Fisk, this journey is a path to more control..."

You can check out those newly released Daredevil: Born Again stills below. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - The Man Without Fear Returns In Brutally Violent Official Trailer
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/15/2025, 11:10 AM
This is Marvel chance to Have
hard-core Street Level side of the MCU
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 1/15/2025, 11:15 AM
Just a couple of best buds catching up over a couple of cups of coffee/lunch/breakfast/coffee/soups
JuanRGuijarro
JuanRGuijarro - 1/15/2025, 11:15 AM
wow, this looks like a downgrade
Tensorpants
Tensorpants - 1/15/2025, 11:18 AM
Cautiously optimistic, but I can't help but feel Disney will let me down.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/15/2025, 11:18 AM
This looks sooooooooo f*cking good. I can't wait:

This could be something very special and think it will deliver

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/15/2025, 11:20 AM
This is by far the best looking MCU project since Endgame.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/15/2025, 11:21 AM
Interesting…

It’s great to see how well Cox seems to understand his & D’ Onofrios versions of these characters and that by having them appear together less , it makes it more special when they do.

Also seems like the original draft scene wasn’t a physical confrontation but a conversation they have but Charlie thought that at that point in the narrative it would really hurt the stakes if they just say their piece & move on which seemed to be the case originally rather then fight so good on Marvel for being willing to listen to him and acknowledge that it wasn’t the right choice this seemingly changing it to something else…

Any movie or show is a team effort so I’m glad to hear that this has been the case here seemingly since you can get good ideas or suggestions from anywhere , many of which have helped other projects.

Anyway , can’t wait to see this!!.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 1/15/2025, 11:22 AM
There’s a Luke Cage Harlems paradise on the left billboard in the shot of Times Square!! Luke Cage confirmed!!!

View Recorder