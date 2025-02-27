DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN: We May Know Which Defender Will Return For Season 2 - Possible SPOILERS

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN: We May Know Which Defender Will Return For Season 2 - Possible SPOILERS

Following recent rumor that at least one more Defender will return for Daredevil: Born Again season 2, we may know which of Matt Murdock's former allies will be back...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 27, 2025 05:02 PM EST
Though we had been led to believe that Netflix's Marvel shows were no longer considered canon when Marvel Studios announced brand-new MCU content would be developed for the Disney+ streaming service, things clearly changed after Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) brief cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) later returned for a memorable role in the Echo series, and Daredevil: Born Again will essentially serve as a fourth season of Netflix's original DD show.

It also sounds as if there could be plans in place for the Man Without Fear's fellow Defenders.

While speaking to EW in a recent interview, Marvel's head of streaming, television, and animation Brad Winderbaum hinted that it may only be a matter of time before we see Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, and Finn Jones' Iron Fist/Danny Rand in the MCU.

“I can't say much, but I'll tell you that it's so exciting to be able to play in that sandbox. Obviously, we don't have the unlimited storytelling resources like a comic book. If you can draw it, you can do it. It's dealing with actors and time and the massive scale of production in order to build a cinematic universe, especially on television. But I can just say that all those variables taken into account, it is certainly something that is creatively extremely exciting and that we are very much exploring."

A rumor that "at least one" more Defender will appear in the already in-production second season of Daredevil: Born Again followed, and we may now know who it'll be.

Krysten Ritter has revealed that she's currently in New York, where filming on Born Again season 2 will soon commence.

This has understandably led to speculation that Ritter is in NYC to shoot her scenes as Jessica Jones, but even if this isn't the case, scooper MTTSH is reporting that the hard-drinking PI will be part of the series.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 2/27/2025, 5:17 PM
She's an amazing casting choice for JJ so I would love to see her back
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/27/2025, 5:21 PM
Hope we pick up with Cage sooner than later, his storyline left him in an interesting enough position that it would make sense for him to meet Fisk.
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 2/27/2025, 5:29 PM
Let's do it!


SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 2/27/2025, 5:31 PM
Hopefully we get a passing mention that their version of Danny Rand is deceased. That he was ran over during a pitched battle with Big Wheel on Long Island.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/27/2025, 5:32 PM
Oh so you mean the one that’s been rumored to be in the show SINCE THE VERY BEGINNING?.

Anyway if true (which I think it likely could be) , I’m down for it since I liked Krysten’s Ritter performance aswell as this version of Jessica Jones aswell.

She & Matt especially had a surprisingly fun & touching dynamic in Defenders so would be nice to see more of that.

