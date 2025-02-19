DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Unique Release Schedule For The First 6 Episodes Has Been Revealed

A Disney+ press release has revealed that we're getting six episodes of Daredevil: Born Again in March. The unusual release schedule kicks off with a fairly traditional two-episode premiere on March 4.

From there, you can expect episode 3 on March 11, episode 4 on March 18, and episodes 5 and 6 on March 25. There's no word on how the final three episodes will be handled in April, though it's possible the idea is to get the Man Without Fear out of the way of Andor season 2's debut on April 22.

Marvel Studios/Marvel Television has never released multiple episodes of a live-action TV series mid-season, though Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has dropped as many as three instalments a week since launching. That's enabled fans to get through an entire 10-episode season in only four weeks.

We also can't discount the possibility that episodes 5 and 6 of Daredevil: Born Again will be a two-parter.

Either way, Disney+'s approach to its MCU content has been a little odd in recent months; we're less than two weeks away from the show's launch and there's still no sign of a second trailer, for example.

Charlie Cox recently addressed Daredevil: Born Again's creative overhaul when he said, "The thinking was, Well, we don’t want to do the same thing. We’ve done that. Vincent and I were both not 100 per cent convinced what we were doing at the time was the right path, but we’re both good soldiers and professionals, and we were trying to be open-minded."

Six episodes had been shot by May 2023 but work on the series was paused when the WGA strikes began. "The writers’ strike happened, then the actors’ strike," Cox explained, "which gave the producers an opportunity to look at our episodes and decide that it wasn’t quite working."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.