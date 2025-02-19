DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Unique Release Schedule For The First 6 Episodes Has Been Revealed

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Unique Release Schedule For The First 6 Episodes Has Been Revealed

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4 and it's been confirmed that the MCU TV series will boast a unique release schedule with six episodes dropping over just four weeks. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Feb 19, 2025 09:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

A Disney+ press release has revealed that we're getting six episodes of Daredevil: Born Again in March. The unusual release schedule kicks off with a fairly traditional two-episode premiere on March 4. 

From there, you can expect episode 3 on March 11, episode 4 on March 18, and episodes 5 and 6 on March 25. There's no word on how the final three episodes will be handled in April, though it's possible the idea is to get the Man Without Fear out of the way of Andor season 2's debut on April 22.

Marvel Studios/Marvel Television has never released multiple episodes of a live-action TV series mid-season, though Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has dropped as many as three instalments a week since launching. That's enabled fans to get through an entire 10-episode season in only four weeks. 

We also can't discount the possibility that episodes 5 and 6 of Daredevil: Born Again will be a two-parter.

Either way, Disney+'s approach to its MCU content has been a little odd in recent months; we're less than two weeks away from the show's launch and there's still no sign of a second trailer, for example. 

Charlie Cox recently addressed Daredevil: Born Again's creative overhaul when he said, "The thinking was, Well, we don’t want to do the same thing. We’ve done that. Vincent and I were both not 100 per cent convinced what we were doing at the time was the right path, but we’re both good soldiers and professionals, and we were trying to be open-minded."

Six episodes had been shot by May 2023 but work on the series was paused when the WGA strikes began. "The writers’ strike happened, then the actors’ strike," Cox explained, "which gave the producers an opportunity to look at our episodes and decide that it wasn’t quite working."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 2/19/2025, 9:26 AM
Didn't realize this was coming out so soon. Sweet!
AwesomePromoz
AwesomePromoz - 2/19/2025, 9:46 AM
Illiteracy on display below…
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 2/19/2025, 9:28 AM
Seriously 6 episodes only? And yet we have 9 episodes of she-hulk? Glad they greenlit season 2 already but that's a far cry from netflix tv shows. The tv division of MCU needs to step-up their game from television because this is just sad. I am cautiously optimistic about this series. Don't f it up marvel.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 2/19/2025, 9:31 AM
@Gabimaru - there’s literally 9 episodes - the article states that they don’t know when they’ll premiere the final 3 in April.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/19/2025, 9:48 AM
@Gabimaru -

User Comment Image
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 2/19/2025, 9:50 AM
@TheLobster - well i am glad i am wrong with that one. I hope this series delivers
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/19/2025, 9:34 AM
Six episodes?!?! Well, we might not have to worry much about "whoa is me" Daredevil filler like the Netflix shows. That seems like an awfully short season though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/19/2025, 9:35 AM
@JayLemle - it’s 9 episodes total

They are just telling the release schedule for the first six right now.
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 2/19/2025, 9:38 AM
@JayLemle - It's a 9 episode season. This is just the release schedule for the first 6.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 2/19/2025, 9:47 AM
@JayLemle - Read!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/19/2025, 9:35 AM
Hmmm interesting…

Ep 5 & 6 could be a 2 parter hence being released together but most likely the release schedule is to accommodate for Andor S2 premiering on April 22nd since Disney likes to have one show on at a time from their big franchises.

By releasing 5&6 together , the season would now end April 15 (maybe even a week earlier if they also do the same for the final 2 episodes) rather then April 22nd which is when Andor will premiere if they had done one episode a week after March 4th.

Anyway , I have my concerns for the show but the trailer & tv spots have been real good so still looking forward to it!!.

