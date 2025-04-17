DAREDEVIL Star Elodie Yung Addresses Potential Return As Elektra For BORN AGAIN Season 2

Elodie Yung played Elektra Natchios in season 2 of Netflix's defunct Daredevil series, before returning for The Defenders. Though her take on the lethal assassin was well-received by fans, many felt her arc was mishandled, and that Yung wasn't really given a proper chance to shine in the role.

Several main cast members from the Netflix show returned for Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, but Yung was not among them. Would she have any interest in reprising the role for the currently shooting second season?

“Oh absolutely," Yung tells POC Culture. "That was one of the greatest characters that I had to play. We’ll see. If they call me, I will respond for sure. It’s just so much fun.”

There have been rumors that the G.I. Joe: Retaliation actress might be set to suit up as Elektra for season 2, but with production underway for quite a while, we'd assume it'd be something the trades would have got wind of by now. Plus, Marvel might be planning to introduce a new take on the character.

According to a recent report from scooper Daniel Richtman, the studio is currently "casting for a recurring role — a female character in her 40s of Greek descent, with a one-year contract."

This could be a different character, of course, but we'd say there's a pretty good chance we'll be meeting a new Elektra Nachios during season 2 of Born Again.

Before Yung played the character on the small screen, Jennifer Garner put her spin on the SAI-wielding warrior in 20th Century Fox's Daredevil movie alongside Ben Affleck. She would go on to reprise the role for an ill-advised solo film, before returning for a memorable appearance in last year's Deadpool and Wolverine.

I asked ÉLODIE YUNG whether she’d play #ELEKTRA again in #DaredevilBornAgain:



“Oh absolutely. That was one of the greatest characters that I had to play….We’ll see. If they call me, I will respond for sure. It’s just so much fun.”#Marvel #MCU #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/rRCdvy8SZY — POC Culture (@POCculture) April 16, 2025

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.