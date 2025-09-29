Elden Henson Says He WON'T Return For DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 - But DEFENDERS Star [SPOILER] Might!

Elden Henson Says He WON'T Return For DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 - But DEFENDERS Star [SPOILER] Might!

Following a brief appearance in Daredevil: Born Again, Elden Henson has claimed that he won't be back for season 2 following Foggy Nelson's death at Bullseye's hands. A Defender may take his place, though!

By JoshWilding - Sep 29, 2025 09:09 AM EST
Even before Daredevil: Born Again's creative overhaul, the plan was for Foggy Nelson to die. The key difference is that his murder was originally set to take place off-screen, with a dirty cop pulling the trigger in place of Bullseye. 

Many fans are still unhappy with Foggy's death, but there is precedent in the comics for the lawyer to return from the dead. During Ed Brubaker's Daredevil run, for example, he was stabbed while visiting Matt Murdock in prison. The vigilante heard his friend die, though we would later learn that he was saved and placed in Witness Protection.

In more recent years, Foggy was killed and resurrected by The Hand, prompting Daredevil to travel to Hell and bring him back to the land of the living.

Appearing at this weekend's LA Comic Con, Elden Henson was asked if he'll return in Daredevil: Born Again season 2. "I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it's just not happening," he told fans. 

Are we buying it? Well, there's good reason to believe that the actor will be back for Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and it's not like he'd spoil that at an event like this. The problem with resurrecting Foggy is that it would, in many ways, cheapen much of what the Man Without Fear has gone through since losing his best friend. 

Charlie Cox was also on hand at this convention, and fielded a question about whether Daredevil or The Punisher's brand of justice would be the best fit for the real world. 

"I don’t think in real life any form of [that] justice should be engaged upon in any way, shape, or form," he stated. "It is strictly a fictionalized over-the-top version."

By now, we're sure you've seen that Cox reunited with Krysten Ritter and Mike Colter in Los Angeles. Ritter is set to return as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and according to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, Colter will be back as Luke Cage. That should be a fun surprise, and could even set the stage for Power Man to become New York's next Mayor.

"I think there are many opportunities for Jessica," Ritter recently said of her MCU future. "I think that she’s a great way in. I think that she brings her own flavor and her own style. And I think that you could probably find her anywhere, but I do love the grounded street element. And what I’ve always loved about Jessica is how deeply personal it is."

"She’s so dynamic that it’s exciting to officially be in the MCU and be brought back in this big way. It’s amazing and wild; it’s really so rare that something like this happens," the Defenders star added. "So, I’m thrilled that Marvel’s been so amazing and that the fans brought her back. I’m just over the moon about it."

Remaining street-level for a moment, Daniel Richtman has repeated a familiar rumour about Spider-Man: Brand New Day "[having] even more villains than we heard."

Stay tuned for Daredevil: Born Again updates as we have them. 



0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 9/29/2025, 9:22 AM
Bummer this might be the first marvel thing I skip since Wolverine origins
hue66
hue66 - 9/29/2025, 9:23 AM
I had expected way more acrobatics from DD in S1. Hope they explore this more.
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 9/29/2025, 9:29 AM
@hue66 - Absolutely. Like the did with him in She-Hulk. Or even more. Which I assume when the being him into the movies, they will def be upping the acrobatics.
hue66
hue66 - 9/29/2025, 9:57 AM
@JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - yeah. She Hulk showcased that well
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 9/29/2025, 9:24 AM
They should not bring him back in the present day, but I'll take him in some flashbacks. Whatever we can get. The friendship between them is so important to Matt's life.

And obviously Mike Colter will be back. They're not hiding it very well bec why bother. And I'm all for him being back. I do hope they film him so he's even bigger and even more imposing. And I would die to see him go up against Kingpin.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/29/2025, 9:37 AM
Even though I thought the death was impactful , I still do miss Foggy since he really grew on me throughout the Netflix show with S3 being his best imo.

User Comment Image

While he would be comic relief at times , I liked that he still had his own stuff going on that helped him grow as a person & lawyer which I enjoyed seeing aswell as him being Matt’s moral compass and voice of reason.

I think Matt needs someone like that and I don’t think it can be Karen since she has her own darkness so if they flesh them out more then perhaps Kirsten or Cherry can fill that void since honestly I wouldn’t want them to resurrect Foggy (and I don’t think they will since that’s not necessarily the tone of the show).

Anyway , I don’t see him returning to the land of the living as a regular but I do think we could see him in flashbacks & such though.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 9/29/2025, 9:44 AM
I still haven't watched any of Born Again. I didn't watch Echo either. I'll likely watch Born Again just before the new Spiderman comes out in the off chance something from that is relevant. But I really didn't see any marketing for Born Again that even slightly interested me.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 9/29/2025, 10:20 AM
@TheVandalore - you missed nothing noteworthy. Its a burlesque of the infinitely superior Netflix show.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 9/29/2025, 10:38 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - that was the general vibe I got from people.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/29/2025, 9:46 AM
Well we’re definitely going to need an Aunt May back in this universe. So whatever way they bring her back, bring Foggy back too.
IKidYouNotMan
IKidYouNotMan - 9/29/2025, 9:46 AM
I’m hoping to see the Defenders with that Disney money upgrade
thedrudo
thedrudo - 9/29/2025, 10:06 AM
I'll give season two a shot but it's kind of the last strike for the series for me if it sucks.

