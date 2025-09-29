Elden Henson Says He WON'T Return For DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 - But DEFENDERS Star [SPOILER] Might!

Even before Daredevil: Born Again's creative overhaul, the plan was for Foggy Nelson to die. The key difference is that his murder was originally set to take place off-screen, with a dirty cop pulling the trigger in place of Bullseye.

Many fans are still unhappy with Foggy's death, but there is precedent in the comics for the lawyer to return from the dead. During Ed Brubaker's Daredevil run, for example, he was stabbed while visiting Matt Murdock in prison. The vigilante heard his friend die, though we would later learn that he was saved and placed in Witness Protection.

In more recent years, Foggy was killed and resurrected by The Hand, prompting Daredevil to travel to Hell and bring him back to the land of the living.

Appearing at this weekend's LA Comic Con, Elden Henson was asked if he'll return in Daredevil: Born Again season 2. "I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it's just not happening," he told fans.

Are we buying it? Well, there's good reason to believe that the actor will be back for Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and it's not like he'd spoil that at an event like this. The problem with resurrecting Foggy is that it would, in many ways, cheapen much of what the Man Without Fear has gone through since losing his best friend.

Charlie Cox was also on hand at this convention, and fielded a question about whether Daredevil or The Punisher's brand of justice would be the best fit for the real world.

"I don’t think in real life any form of [that] justice should be engaged upon in any way, shape, or form," he stated. "It is strictly a fictionalized over-the-top version."

By now, we're sure you've seen that Cox reunited with Krysten Ritter and Mike Colter in Los Angeles. Ritter is set to return as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and according to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, Colter will be back as Luke Cage. That should be a fun surprise, and could even set the stage for Power Man to become New York's next Mayor.

"I think there are many opportunities for Jessica," Ritter recently said of her MCU future. "I think that she’s a great way in. I think that she brings her own flavor and her own style. And I think that you could probably find her anywhere, but I do love the grounded street element. And what I’ve always loved about Jessica is how deeply personal it is."

"She’s so dynamic that it’s exciting to officially be in the MCU and be brought back in this big way. It’s amazing and wild; it’s really so rare that something like this happens," the Defenders star added. "So, I’m thrilled that Marvel’s been so amazing and that the fans brought her back. I’m just over the moon about it."

Remaining street-level for a moment, Daniel Richtman has repeated a familiar rumour about Spider-Man: Brand New Day "[having] even more villains than we heard."

Stay tuned for Daredevil: Born Again updates as we have them.