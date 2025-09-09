VISION Star Emily Hampshire Teases E.D.I.T.H.'s Scenes With Ultron In The Upcoming Disney+ Series

Very little is known about the upcoming Vision—or Vision Quest—TV series. However, based on how the cast has come together in recent months, we anticipate seeing "human" versions of AI programs like F.R.I.D.A.Y. and E.D.I.T.H.

After being voiced by Dawn Michelle King in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire takes over the role of E.D.I.T.H. for this WandaVision and Agatha All Along follow-up.

In a new interview, the actor confirmed that she'll share the screen with MCU veteran Paul Bettany (who reprises his role as Vision) and Avengers: Age of Ultron star James Spader.

"What was amazing was that it was with Paul Bettany and James Spader, who are the best people," Hampshire said. "I've worked with some great people, and I was just in awe. Paul is just the [greatest]. I think we were in the womb together, and I kicked him and he laughed, and then we became friends like we've known each other all our lives."

"And James Spader is one of the best actors I've ever worked with," she added, perhaps confirming theories that the returning Ultron is responsible for giving Tony Stark's creations their own bodies.

Hampshire went on to admit that she didn't know too much about the MCU before being enlisted to join the cast of Vision, confirming that she had to "look up what MCU meant" after being offered the gig by showrunner Terry Matalas.

"When I first got this job, which I couldn't talk about for a year, which was very difficult, my lawyer had said to me, 'Now, you're in the MCU.' And I had to look up what MCU meant," she recalled. "But now I am fully immersed. I have watched all the movies. But I didn't know much about the MCU before; now I know everything."

"I was shocked at how secret it is. Like, we had to give in our scripts at the end of the day. So, it is very secret. I know a lot of secret things that I can't tell you," Hampshire teased.

Not many actors do that much research for their Marvel roles, so props go to The Rig star for taking a deep dive into this shared world ahead of her intriguing role in Vision.

Paul Bettany will reprise his role as Vision's title character, with James Spader set to return as Avengers: Age of Ultron's titular villain. Todd Stashwick and Faran Tahir, who is back as Raza from Iron Man, are also set to appear (the former has been confirmed as Paladin).

The cast also features T'Nia Miller as Jocasta, with Orla Brady and Emily Hampshire enlisted as F.R.I.D.A.Y. and E.D.I.T.H., respectively. As noted, Ruaridh Mollica is expected to play a mystery character widely believed to be Tommy Maximoff.

Vision—or Vision Quest —is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.