BLACK MIRROR Season 7 Drops New Trailer And Episode Synopses

Netflix's hit science fiction series returns on April 10 and the synopsis for each episode as well as a new episodic trailer just dropped.

By ChandlerMcniel - Apr 01, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

Another new trailer for Black Mirror season seven has dropped along with a synopsis for every single episode and its cast! Season seven will have a total of six episodes, and it seems like we'll actually be getting two sequel episodes instead of one! Check out the synopsis below and the trailer at the bottom of the page. 

Common People

Synopsis: When a medical emergency leaves schoolteacher Amanda fighting for her life, desperate husband Mike signs her up for Rivermind, a high-tech system that will keep her alive — but at a cost.

Cast: Rashida Jones (Amanda), Chris O’Dowd (Mike), Tracee Ellis Ross (Gaynor) and directed by Ally Pankiw was written by Brooker, story by Brooker and Bisha K. Ali.

Bête Neire

Synopsis: Maria is a high-flying development executive at a chocolate company. Everything is going well for her until someone she hasn’t seen since school — a woman named Verity — shows up for a focus group tasting session. It could be the chance for a heartfelt reunion, except there’s something very odd about Verity, and Maria seems to be the only person who notices. 

Cast: Siena Kelly (Maria), Rosy McEwen (Verity), Michael Workéyè (Kae), Ben Bailey Smith (Gabe), Amber Grappy (Yudy), Ravi Aujla (Mr Ditta), Elena Sanz (Camille), Hanna Griffiths (Luisa) and directed by Toby Haynes was written by Brooker.

Hotel Reverie

Synopsis: Hollywood A-list actor Brandy Friday is thrown into an unusually immersive high-tech remake of a vintage romantic movie. She’s got to stick to the script if she ever wants to make it home. 

Cast: Issa Rae (Brandy), Emma Corrin (Dorothy), Awkwafina (Kimmy), Harriet Walter (Judith Keyworth) and directed by Haolu Wang was written by Brooker.

Plaything

Synopsis: An eccentric loner named Cameron, who harbors an obsession with a mysterious 1990s video game, is arrested in connection with a grisly cold case — and his interrogation soon goes to places the police weren’t expecting. 

Cast: Peter Capaldi (Cameron Walker 2034), Lewis Gribben (Cameron Walker 1994), James Nelson Joyce (DCI Kano), Michele Austin (Jen Minter), Will Poulter (Colin Ritman), Asim Chaudhry (Mohan Thakur) and directed by David Slade was written by Brooker.

Eulogy

Synopsis: An innovative system that enables users to literally step into photographic memories of the past leads a lonely man to re-examine a heartbreaking period in his life. 

Cast: Paul Giamatti (Phillip), Patsy Ferran (The Guide), and directed by Chris Barrett and Luke Taylor was written by Brooker and Ella Road.

USS CALLISTER: INTO INFINITY

Synopsis: Robert Daly is dead, but the crew of the USS Callister — led by Captain Nanette Cole — find that their problems are just beginning. 

Cast: Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole), Jimmi Simpson (James Walton), Billy Magnussen (Karl Plowman), Osy Ikhile (Nate Packer), Milanka Brooks (Elena Tulaska), Paul G. Raymond (Kabir Dudani) and directed by Toby Haynes was written by Brooker, Ali, William Bridges and Bekka Bowling.

Black Mirror season seven will air on Netflix on April 10! Are you excited for the new season? Let us know in the comments! 

DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/1/2025, 11:33 AM

I have never watched this. Is it worth it?
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/1/2025, 11:43 AM
@DocSpock - I think some of the early seasons were hit or miss for most people. USS Calister is ironically the last episode I watched, the show just isn’t my cup of tea.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/1/2025, 12:09 PM
@DocSpock - Some of the episodes are amazing. Others not so much. It’s kind of a modern take on the Twilight Zone in a way, but with a heavy dose of technology and its potential impacts on us thrown in.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/1/2025, 12:23 PM
@DocSpock - 100% YES. I am a huge fan of the classic Twilight Zone.

BM has often given me the same feel. Some episodes are better than others, but I highly recommend watching them al- almost all of them...

AstroBoys
AstroBoys - 4/1/2025, 11:46 AM
Yea!! Looks pretty good to me
xfactor
xfactor - 4/1/2025, 12:14 PM
Nice. OT: The actors from Superman have confirmed an extended preview with the release of Minecraft this weekend.
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/1/2025, 12:37 PM
As far the USS Calister episode, once Robert Daly is dead, I feel like that's not the worse life. They can't die right? They are just essentially programs living in a Matrix, right? Like he would steal their DNA and then make a version of them in his program?

Once you aren't being tortured or forced to carry out his fantasies, it's basically a version of you who has no responsibilities.

Doesn't sound so bad in today's world.

