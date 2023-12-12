BLUE EYE SAMURAI: Netflix Officially Renews Adult Animated Series For Second Season

Mizu's mission of vengeance will continue!

Blue Eye Samurai fans will be delighted to hear that Netflix's adult animated series will officially return for a second season.

After leaving a pile of bodies in her wake, the season 1 finale concluded with the titular Ronin, Mizu, tracking down the second of the four men she has vowed to kill (one of which is most likely her father), the reprehensible Abijah Fowler. Mizu manages to defeat Fowler in battle, but he convinces her to spare his life by promising to tell her about the two remaining white men who were in Japan at the time she was conceived.

The episode ends with Mizu and her captive setting off for London, while Ringo returns to the Swordmaker, and Akemi vows to stay by her new husband's side (with some ulterior motives, of course) despite Taigen declaring his love for her and asking her to leave the city with him.

“When we started this project, we made a commitment to take this very personal story set in Edo-period Japan and bring it to life in the most authentic and beautiful way possible. Our animators, historians, musicians, martial artists and voice cast made this a reality beyond our expectations,” said creators, executive producers and (married) writers Amber Noizumi and Michael Green in a statement to THR. “We are thankful to our entire team and to our viewers from all over the world who have shown such passion for Mizu and her path of revenge. Mizu has a lot more blood to spill! We are deeply grateful to our incredible partners at Netflix for letting the journey continue.”

Noizumi and Green have previously revealed that they envisioned a four-season run for the show, which is inspired in part by the couple’s daughter.

Netflix has also released a season 1 recap, but if you haven't watched yet - and we highly recommend that you do - be wary of major spoilers.

Blue Eye Samurai will return for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/RidfITNVbM — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) December 12, 2023

"In 17th-century Japan, when borders are closed to the outside world, citizens would never see a face that was not Japanese, except in rare cases of illegal trade. Our hero, Mizu (Erskine), knows there were only four white men in Japan at the time of her birth and sets off to kill these men, one of whom might be her father, who made her a “creature of shame.” But revenge is not an option for women, so Mizu must forge her revenge quest while hiding her gender as well as her blue eyes.

Mizu is joined on her journey by Ringo (Masi Oka), an overeager soba maker who dreams of greatness; Taigen (Darren Barnet), a pompous samurai whose rivalry leads to an uneasy truce; and Princess Akemi (Brenda Song), Taigen’s betrothed, whose gilded life seems a foil to Mizu’s. Her revenge quest leads us across Edo-era Japan in a provocative series that immerses the viewer in vivid adult animation with a live-action edge."

The voice cast also features George Takei (Seki), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (The Swordmaker), Randall Park (Heiji Shindo), Kenneth Branagh (Abijah Fowler), Stephanie Hsu (Ise), Ming-Na Wen (Madame Kaji), Harry Shum Jr. (Takayoshi), and Mark Dacascos (Chiaki).