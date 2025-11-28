Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Why She Was So Friendly With David Harbour At STRANGER THINGS Premiere

Shortly before the premiere for the fifth season of Stranger Things, The Daily Mail alleged that Millie Bobbie Brown had filed a complaint against David Harbour over bullying, ahead of filming the fifth season of the hit show. The site claimed the situation had been so serious, that Brown had been provided with a representative to accompany her during production.

At the Season 5 premiere in early November, however, Brown and Harbour were very affectionate with each other, publicly expressing their appreciation for their "father-daughter" bond. Now, the actress has once again addressed her relationship with the Avengers: Doomsday actor. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she was asked why it had been important for her and her co-star to put on such a friendly display at the red carpet.

The Electric State and Enola Holmes star responded: "We've been doing that for the last 10 years. I mean, we have always been united in that. We love this show with everything, and we value our friendship more than anything."

In the first chapter of Season 5, released on November 26, Brown and Harbour share a significant number of scenes together. According to her, filming the fifth season was a "nostalgic" journey—a reminder of her experience shooting the show's second and third seasons, where she had a lot of screen time with Harbour:

"It was quite nostalgic because it reminded me so much of season two and three, where we're both kind of butting heads and she's growing up, she's trying to find her own voice, and he's trying to parent, and that dynamic definitely comes back into play once again, and I'm really excited for people to see that. And I think some of people's favorite scenes of Eleven are Ele and [Hopper], so I'm really excited to have that come to screen once again."

As mentioned, Brown and Harbour had nothing but praise to share about the other at the show's red carpet. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Brown said the following about the actor:

"It's been so special to have [Harbour] along the journey for me. Winona [Ryder], the kids. I obviously have a really special bond with David, because we have a father-daughter relationship, and we do every scene together. And you really get to see that in Season 5. So I'm really honored to have played Eleven, and to have met such amazing people along the way."

Harbour also talked to ET about his co-star—the only interview he granted during the premiere, according to Variety: "Yeah, I mean, you know, I adore her, and I've been proud to watch all of them grow up and become such great artists. [...] But this particular family and this particular project [have] been so special, and we've gotten to know each other so deeply."

Despite the allegations seemingly being dismissed by executive producer Shawn Levy, Variety reported Harbour had, indeed, been investigated, but the situation had been resolved. The trade also spoke to PR experts who said the displays of affection between the two actors at the premiere were deliberate.

Chapter 1 of Stranger Things Season 5 is now streaming on Netflix. Chapter 2 will then be released on December 25, before the show's final episode comes out on December 25, 2025.