SQUID GAME: Seong Gi-hun Returns To "Put An End To This Game" In Full Season 2 Trailer

"I'm trying to put an end to this game..."

Following a bunch of brief teasers, Netflix has finally released a full trailer for the second season of Squid Game, and we now have confirmation that Player 456, played by Lee Jung-jae, will be returning to gamble with his life in an attempt to take revenge on the Front Man and the rest of the people behind the lethal games.

When we last saw Seong Gi-hun, he had emerged as the only survivor of the event, which saw 456 contestants in various degrees of severe financial trouble put their lives on the line for the chance of winning a ₩45.6 billion (roughly €30m) prize.

In the final episode, Gi-hun decides not to travel to America to reunite with his family, and it's strongly implied that he intends to track down and punish those responsible for planning the games.

“It’s been almost three years since Season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place,” said creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said in a recent statement. “On the first day we began shooting Season 2, I remember thinking, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I’m back in the world of Squid Game.’ It almost felt surreal. I wonder how it will feel for you to be back in Squid Game after three years as well.”

He added, “Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year. I am thrilled to see that the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride.”

The new teaser finds Gi-hun and a new group of contestants competing in a series of challenges. The Red Light, Green Light Doll is back, but it looks like our protagonists will also have to face some twisted new concepts.

Check out the trailer below along with a new poster.

Squid Game returns for its second season on December 26, with a third and final season also in the works.