STRANGER THINGS: THE FINALE Runtime Revealed As VOL. 1 Scores Netflix’s Second Biggest Series Premiere

The runtime for Stranger Things: The Finale has been confirmed, with tickets for the theatrical release of "The Rightside Up" now officially on sale...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 03, 2025 08:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Stranger Things

In an unprecedented move for any streaming show, the upcoming series finale of Stranger Things will play in theaters in the US and Canada for a brief run.

We now have confirmation that the episode will run for 2 hours, 5 minutes.

Billed as Stranger Things: The Finale for its theatrical release, the climactic episode is titled “The Rightside Up,” and will premiere on Netflix and in more than 350 theaters on December 31, starting at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, playing through Jan. 1, 2026.

Netflix has now launched popup website ST5Finale.com, which will allow fans to look up the specific theatrical locations.

The Duffer Brothers released the following statement back in October.

“We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to everyone at Netflix for making it happen. Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect way to celebrate the end of this adventure.”

Stranger Things 5, Volume 1 racked up 59.6 million views worldwide in the 4 episodes' first five days on Netflix for the highest opening week total to date for any English-language series on the streamer, and second among shows in all languages, behind only the 68 million views for season two of Squid Game in its first week.

“The sheer number of fans who have already watched Volume 1 is staggering — the response has been more than we ever could have dreamed,” creators Matt and Ross Duffer said in a statement. “The show is now a decade old, and seeing the fanbase not only endure but continue to grow has been incredibly rewarding for us, the actors, and the thousands of artists who helped bring this story to life. We truly cannot thank everyone enough, and we are beyond excited to share Volume 2 — there’s so much more to come.”

According to the official synopsis: “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding."

“As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Millie Bobby Brown Says She Felt “Safe” With David Harbour While Filming STRANGER THINGS Season 5
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/3/2025, 8:49 AM
Damn , doing a feature length runtime for a series finale is crazy but it’s been earned by the show imo considering it still remains as popular as it is given it’s been almost 10 years since the first season premiered…

Given those viewing figures , idk if Netflix will ever have a show that has had this kind of impact again tbh though very few shows do I feel.

Anyway , I haven’t seen the first 4 episodes yet since I’m planning to watch with the 3 episodes in Vol 2 together so I can then build to the finale a week later which I’ll watch at home but if anyone checks it out in theaters then I hope they enjoy it!!.
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/3/2025, 9:00 AM
@TheVisionary25 - the last episode of this first part that's available now is an 1:30 and there's longer episodes to come, not just the finale. This last season is basically the length of like 5 movies I think.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/3/2025, 8:56 AM
SQUID GAMES S2>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>x's-a-billion>Stranger Things. All of it.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/3/2025, 9:07 AM
Consider how ridiculous this sentence is:

“The finale New Years Eve, in select theaters in US & Canada, and only on Netflix.”

It can’t be both, shitheads.

