STRANGER THINGS: THE FINALE Runtime Revealed As VOL. 1 Scores Netflix’s Second Biggest Series Premiere

In an unprecedented move for any streaming show, the upcoming series finale of Stranger Things will play in theaters in the US and Canada for a brief run.

We now have confirmation that the episode will run for 2 hours, 5 minutes.

Billed as Stranger Things: The Finale for its theatrical release, the climactic episode is titled “The Rightside Up,” and will premiere on Netflix and in more than 350 theaters on December 31, starting at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, playing through Jan. 1, 2026.

Netflix has now launched popup website ST5Finale.com, which will allow fans to look up the specific theatrical locations.

The Duffer Brothers released the following statement back in October.

“We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to everyone at Netflix for making it happen. Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect way to celebrate the end of this adventure.”

Stranger Things 5, Volume 1 racked up 59.6 million views worldwide in the 4 episodes' first five days on Netflix for the highest opening week total to date for any English-language series on the streamer, and second among shows in all languages, behind only the 68 million views for season two of Squid Game in its first week.

“The sheer number of fans who have already watched Volume 1 is staggering — the response has been more than we ever could have dreamed,” creators Matt and Ross Duffer said in a statement. “The show is now a decade old, and seeing the fanbase not only endure but continue to grow has been incredibly rewarding for us, the actors, and the thousands of artists who helped bring this story to life. We truly cannot thank everyone enough, and we are beyond excited to share Volume 2 — there’s so much more to come.”

According to the official synopsis: “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding."

“As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”