STRANGER THINGS Has Been Knocked Off The #1 Spot On Netflix’s Top 10 By A Surprising New Series

Stranger Things Season 5 was a big hit, but the beloved series was knocked off the #1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 ranking by a surprising new project.

Dec 04, 2025
It's rare to find a series as impactful as Stranger Things has been, particularly given all the prestige TV offerings available at our fingertips. Upon its debut in 2016, the show captivated audiences, and they didn't let go. Created by the Duffer Brothers and executive produced by Shawn Levy, the show quickly positioned itself as Netflix's next flagship IP, delivering thrills, laughs, heartwarming drama and a whole lot of horror. It's now been nearly 10 years since Stranger Things premiered. 

While many series would have likely lost steam at this point—particularly given the frustratingly long gaps between seasons—that has not been the case for the show. In fact, Stranger Things hasn't lost a step in terms of viewership. Its fifth season finally arrived on Netflix in November, and it became a big ol' viral hit. Upon its arrival, Netflix crashed twice in one day.

It had been three years since the Season 4 finale, so audiences were hungry for more from Hawkins and its residents... and they showed it in full force. The series quickly rose to the top of Netflix's Top 10 Most Watched ranking. However, as reported by Forbes, in a surprising twist, less than a week after its release, another series has knocked Stranger Things down to #2 on the list.

The project in question is Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a four-part documentary series focused on Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was sentenced to four years and two months in prison after being found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution. Produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, the documentary presents a comprehensive look into Combs' downfall. As unexpected as it is to see Stranger Things of all shows get dethroned by a documentary, particularly so close after its release, it does make sense. Combs' trial and subsequent conviction have been one of the biggest scandals ever seen in both the music industry and entertainment industry as a whole. 

Thus, an in-depth documentary on the matter was sure to catch the attention of viewers. Perhaps making the four-part documentary more popular was the fact that Combs' lawyers sent a cease-and-desist letter to Netflix to remove the project from the platform. Combs representative Juda Engelmayer also claimed to CNN that the footage used in the miniseries was stolen, as it had originally been filmed for a documentary he was planning about himself:

"Sean [Combs] was making his own documentary since he was 19 years old. This footage wass commissioned as part of it."

Such escalation in the matter likely created more publicity, which in turn possibly enticed viewers to tune in.

Returning to Stranger Things, while it lost its top spot this week, the show will likely have no problem recovering throughout the month. The series is returning for a second batch of episodes on December 25. Given the many plot threads left hanging by the first batch, and the clear anticipation surrounding the show, Season 5's second chapter wil probably soar to the top of Netflix's most watched in no time. 

Part 1 of Stranger Things' fifth season is streaming on Netflix. Part 2 will release on December 25, and the show's finale will come out on December 31, 2025. 

Daniel Klissmman is an entertainment journalist who's written for Movie Pilot, CBR.com, Cinemark and AMC Theatres. He loves superheroes with a passion and really wishes he'll one day get to hang out with Moon Knight.
Millie Bobby Brown Says She Felt “Safe” With David Harbour While Filming STRANGER THINGS Season 5
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/4/2025, 4:56 PM
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 12/4/2025, 5:00 PM
mountainman
mountainman - 12/4/2025, 5:07 PM
Diddy out here taking out make kids. Sheesh.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2025, 5:09 PM
I knew that Netflix had released a Diddy documentary but I did not know it was produced by 50 Cent lol…

Dude acted so fast , that’s true hatred.

Also been a big Stranger Things fan but haven’t seen Vol 1 yet and won’t till 2 comes out so I can catch up for the series finale on New Year’s Eve.

