THUNDERBOLTS* Star David Harbour Accused Of Bullying And Harassing STRANGER THINGS Co-Star Mille Bobby Brown

Multiple tabloids are today reporting that Black Widow star David Harbour harassed and bullied his Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown heading into the Netflix series' fifth and final season...

By JoshWilding - Nov 02, 2025 02:11 PM EST
Source: RadarOnline.com (via SFFGazette.com)

Thunderbolts* star David Harbour has been in the headlines for the past couple of weeks after his ex-wife, Lily Allen, released her new album, "West End Girl." In that, she shared many sordid details about their relationship, dropping some pretty devastating infidelity accusations. 

Harbour, who has become known for playing father figures in the movies and TV shows he appears in, hasn't come out the other side untarnished. Now, several tabloids, including RadarOnline.com (via SFFGazette.com), are sharing supposed accusations about the actor's alleged conduct on the set of Stranger Things

Eleven actress Millie Bobby Brown is said to have accused Harbour, who plays ex-police chief Jim Hopper, of "bullying and harassing" her before filming Stranger Things Season 5. 

Harbour was allegedly the subject of "an internal inquiry after the British actress filed a formal complaint," though he was not accused of any sexual misconduct. 

A source tells the site, "Mille Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months."

In response to these claims, a Netflix source said, "It will be a theatrical event. Nothing is going to overshadow this, not even the leading man's private life."

Due to these claims of bullying, the 20-year-old Brown is said ti have had a "personal representative with her on set throughout filming of the final series," with another insider explaining, "It's unfortunate that Mr Harbour's personal woes have hit the headlines at a time when Stranger Things fans were looking forward to a global celebration to mark the end of the groundbreaking show." 

It's not clear what the outcome of the investigation was, but Harbour will still appear in Stranger Things Season 5 and clearly wasn't dropped from the series. If Brown didn't appreciate the way her co-star conducted himself, then they were likely kept apart, with that representative there to ensure that nothing was said or done that fell into the category of harassment and bullying. 

As always, until the trades weigh in, it's best to take a report like this with a pinch of salt. It will, however, be worth keeping an eye on the show's upcoming press tour. Neither Brown nor Harbour have made any sort of comment. 

The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding.

As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

Stranger Things Season 5, which will consist of eight episodes, is set to be released in three parts, with two volumes on November 26 and December 25, 2025, and the finale on December 31.

