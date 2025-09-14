THE WITCHER Season 4 Clip Sees Liam Hemsworth Step Into Henry Cavill's Monster-Killing Boots

THE WITCHER Season 4 Clip Sees Liam Hemsworth Step Into Henry Cavill's Monster-Killing Boots

During last night's Canelo vs. Crawford boxing match, Netflix unveiled the first clip, select images, and a new poster for its upcoming fantasy series, The Witcher Season 4.

Sep 14, 2025
After months of anticipation, fans of The Witcher finally have their first glimpse of Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia. The Hunger Games star takes over the role from former Superman actor Henry Cavill, who left the series amid creative differences.

Reports suggest that Cavill was at a crossroads with the show, desiring for upcoming seasons to remain closer to the source material, a fantasy book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, while also suddenly finding himself presented with several exciting career opportunities. With Netflix aiming to take the story in a more unique direction, Cavill chose to move on to other projects.

In the newly released clip, Hemsworth delivers a solid performance, suggesting that fans of the Netflix series may adjust easily to the recasting.


The official synopsis for The Witcher season 4 reads, "After the Continent-altering events of Season Three, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good…"

Witcher season 4 poster image
 

Baptism by Fire, the third full novel and fifth overall entry in Sapkowski's fantasy series, will serve as the inspiration for season 4. Reportedly, Gertalt will start gathering his Hansa- his traveling group, while Ciri will begin to lead her own band of adventurers, The Rats.

Season 5 of The Witcher is currently in production and slated to wrap next month. Netflix has previously confirmed that season 5 will conclude the series.

The Witcher stars Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Cirilla of Cintra, and Joey Batey as Jaskier.

Additional cast members include Laurence Fishburne as Regis, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, Mahesh Jadu as Mahesh Jadu, Cassie Clare as Philippa, Mimî M Khayisa as Fringilla, and Graham McTavish as Dijkstra.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/14/2025, 12:19 PM
liam is lame
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/14/2025, 12:23 PM
Feels like a straight to DVD movie that was originally meant for TV.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 9/14/2025, 12:23 PM
This looks terrible. I saw a clip last night of the official teaser, and that looks like a fan film or an SNL skit.
Yellow
Yellow - 9/14/2025, 12:35 PM
Why everyone acts like Cavill was the best actor that ever walked the earth?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/14/2025, 12:54 PM
@Yellow - he’s a genuinely all round good guy fallin victim to bad producers/directors and the hoard of rabid Snyder haters
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/14/2025, 12:56 PM
@Yellow - he kinda is, have you never seen syder cut?
ferf
ferf - 9/14/2025, 1:27 PM
@harryba11zack - lol terrible example. He had maybe 3 lines in that movie and just scowled for the rest of it
Astroman
Astroman - 9/14/2025, 12:40 PM
I think Cavill is well regarded for this role because he clear was a big fan of the source material and wanted to see that brought to the screen and instead the showrunners trashed it.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/14/2025, 12:50 PM
After Cavill left they should have killed off the character and introduced a female Witcher
Colton
Colton - 9/14/2025, 12:54 PM
Looks so bad
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 9/14/2025, 1:00 PM
No wonder we hadn't heard anything of this season earlier.
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 9/14/2025, 1:03 PM
I'll take a rain check...

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/14/2025, 1:08 PM
Yeah, I don't feel the charisma Cavill had with Liam in the role. Dude comes off as the TEMU version.
ferf
ferf - 9/14/2025, 1:26 PM
What has it been like 5 years since the last season?

