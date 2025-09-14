THE WITCHER Season 4 Clip Sees Liam Hemsworth Step Into Henry Cavill's Monster-Killing Boots

After months of anticipation, fans of The Witcher finally have their first glimpse of Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia. The Hunger Games star takes over the role from former Superman actor Henry Cavill, who left the series amid creative differences.

Reports suggest that Cavill was at a crossroads with the show, desiring for upcoming seasons to remain closer to the source material, a fantasy book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, while also suddenly finding himself presented with several exciting career opportunities. With Netflix aiming to take the story in a more unique direction, Cavill chose to move on to other projects.

In the newly released clip, Hemsworth delivers a solid performance, suggesting that fans of the Netflix series may adjust easily to the recasting.

First look at Liam Hemsworth (left), who takes over the role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill for The Witcher Season 4



Premieres October 30 on Netflix.



The official synopsis for The Witcher season 4 reads, "After the Continent-altering events of Season Three, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good…"

Torn apart by a war-ravaged Continent, the fight continues for Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer to survive and reunite again. The Witcher Season 4 returns to Netflix 30th October. Joey Batey as Jaskier with Nathan Laryea as Valdo Marx in a flashback in The Witcher Season 4 Anya Chalotra as Yennefer with Mecia Simson as Francesca in The Witcher Season 4



Peter Mullan as Vesemir and Joelle Rae as Ida Emean in the background

Baptism by Fire, the third full novel and fifth overall entry in Sapkowski's fantasy series, will serve as the inspiration for season 4. Reportedly, Gertalt will start gathering his Hansa- his traveling group, while Ciri will begin to lead her own band of adventurers, The Rats.

Season 5 of The Witcher is currently in production and slated to wrap next month. Netflix has previously confirmed that season 5 will conclude the series.

The Witcher stars Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Cirilla of Cintra, and Joey Batey as Jaskier.

Additional cast members include Laurence Fishburne as Regis, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, Mahesh Jadu as Mahesh Jadu, Cassie Clare as Philippa, Mimî M Khayisa as Fringilla, and Graham McTavish as Dijkstra.