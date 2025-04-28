THE WITCHER Season 5 Set Photos Reveal Our Best Look Yet At Liam Hemsworth's Geralt Of Rivia - SPOILERS

The Witcher season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix later this year, but it will be minus Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia. The Man of Steel and Justice League star left the series shortly after season 3, with The Hunger Games' Liam Hemsworth quickly announced as his replacement.

Hemsworth, who is also known for The Expendables 2 and Independence Day: Resurgence, has only two seasons to show what he can do as the fan-favourite character. While the series is confirmed to end with season 5, winning over fans will be no easy feat, given how beloved Cavill's interpretation of the Andrzej Sapkowski creation remains.

Season 4 doesn't have a confirmed release date beyond "2025," but it's been shot back-to-back with that final batch of episodes. As we first reported on GameFragger.com, Redanian Intelligence has shared our best look yet at Hemsworth on set as Geralt. He's joined by several new and returning characters.

Those include Joey Batey as Jaskier, Meng'er Zhang as Milva, and Laurence Fishburne as Emiel Regis. The site has a full breakdown of what's happening, along with more than 50 set photos, which you can find by following the link below.

However, we see that Geralt has a new sword (likely gifted to him by Zoltan), and it appears season 5 will adapt some scenes from Sapkowski's Tower of the Swallow, where Geralt encounters some beekeepers who point him in the right direction of druids.

"I hadn’t seen the TV show. And I hadn’t read the books. But I played the video game like ten years ago or something," Hemsworth said last October. "And it’s still to this day one of the best video games of all time. And Netflix came to me almost two years ago now and said that they wanted me to just step in and take over."

"I was really excited by taking on that character because I was a fan of the video game. But I said, you know, let me watch the TV show and have a look at the books and really get stuck into it."

"I’ve been shooting [the show] for the past nine months," Hemsworth continued. "We were [in Wales] for two weeks. And the first week was beautiful sunshine, blue skies. And then the second week was kind of like tornado season."

After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire - and finding one another again.

Check out these new photos from the set of The Witcher season 5 below.