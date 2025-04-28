THE WITCHER Season 5 Set Photos Reveal Our Best Look Yet At Liam Hemsworth's Geralt Of Rivia - SPOILERS

THE WITCHER Season 5 Set Photos Reveal Our Best Look Yet At Liam Hemsworth's Geralt Of Rivia - SPOILERS

New photos from the set of The Witcher season 5 have been unearthed today, offering a first look at Liam Hemsworth's Geralt of Rivia and the characters played by Meng'er Zhang and Laurence Fishburne...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 28, 2025 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: The Witcher
Source: Redanian Intelligence (via GameFragger.com)

The Witcher season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix later this year, but it will be minus Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia. The Man of Steel and Justice League star left the series shortly after season 3, with The Hunger Games' Liam Hemsworth quickly announced as his replacement.

Hemsworth, who is also known for The Expendables 2 and Independence Day: Resurgence, has only two seasons to show what he can do as the fan-favourite character. While the series is confirmed to end with season 5, winning over fans will be no easy feat, given how beloved Cavill's interpretation of the Andrzej Sapkowski creation remains. 

Season 4 doesn't have a confirmed release date beyond "2025," but it's been shot back-to-back with that final batch of episodes. As we first reported on GameFragger.comRedanian Intelligence has shared our best look yet at Hemsworth on set as Geralt. He's joined by several new and returning characters.

Those include Joey Batey as Jaskier, Meng'er Zhang as Milva, and Laurence Fishburne as Emiel Regis. The site has a full breakdown of what's happening, along with more than 50 set photos, which you can find by following the link below. 

However, we see that Geralt has a new sword (likely gifted to him by Zoltan), and it appears season 5 will adapt some scenes from Sapkowski's Tower of the Swallow, where Geralt encounters some beekeepers who point him in the right direction of druids.

"I hadn’t seen the TV show. And I hadn’t read the books. But I played the video game like ten years ago or something," Hemsworth said last October. "And it’s still to this day one of the best video games of all time. And Netflix came to me almost two years ago now and said that they wanted me to just step in and take over."

"I was really excited by taking on that character because I was a fan of the video game. But I said, you know, let me watch the TV show and have a look at the books and really get stuck into it."

"I’ve been shooting [the show] for the past nine months," Hemsworth continued. "We were [in Wales] for two weeks. And the first week was beautiful sunshine, blue skies. And then the second week was kind of like tornado season."

After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other.  If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in,  they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire - and finding one another again.

Check out these new photos from the set of The Witcher season 5 below. 

THE WITCHER Set Photos Reveal New Look At Liam Hemsworth As Geralt & First Glimpse Of A New Character
Related:

THE WITCHER Set Photos Reveal New Look At Liam Hemsworth As Geralt & First Glimpse Of A New Character
THE WITCHER Star Liam Hemsworth Reveals Why He Was Excited To Take Over As Geralt Of Rivia
Recommended For You:

THE WITCHER Star Liam Hemsworth Reveals Why He Was Excited To Take Over As Geralt Of Rivia

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/28/2025, 12:22 PM
User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/28/2025, 12:24 PM

User Comment Image
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 4/28/2025, 12:25 PM
Poor bastard.
At least he got his rent paid.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 4/28/2025, 12:26 PM
While im one of the few that wasn't a big fan of the game and haven't read the book, I liked Caville as Geralt. always refreshing to have the actor be a true fan.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/28/2025, 12:34 PM
Nothing against the dude, but this just comes off as getting the PIGGLY WIGGLY version of Geralt after how good Cavill was as the character.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 4/28/2025, 12:36 PM
Cavill was the best thing about the Witcher series. They really threw away this series potential. It had such a great start but they couldn’t stick to the books.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 12:38 PM
@MrDandy -

Canon and lore will always have less value than social engineering, annoying conservatives, checking off boxes for lefty media makers.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 12:37 PM
The Woker

✅️
✅️
✅️
✅️
✅️
✅️
Yellow
Yellow - 4/28/2025, 12:38 PM
The show was pretty boring anyway so...
And don't get me started on the books
IvanBadsky
IvanBadsky - 4/28/2025, 12:56 PM
@Yellow - so i read all seven of them - I didnt expect a Tolkien level of quality, but damn it was casual. They got worse by the end too somehow. Too many side stories i didnt care about. BUT - the finale was worth it. SPOILERS: the whole story of the which waiting for Ciri jumping through time and the final battle were awesome.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 4/28/2025, 12:55 PM
I honestly thought his season had already come and gone.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 4/28/2025, 12:58 PM
OT:

M:I The Final Reckoning IMAX Trailer (with new footage shown of the stunts and expanded ratio):



This looks absolutely PHENOMENAL.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/28/2025, 1:08 PM
@kylo0607 - Holy Moly! Day 1 for me. Best movie of 2025 incoming. Cant f*cking wait

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder