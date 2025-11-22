Zack Snyder's Norse Saga TWILIGHT OF THE GODS Reportedly Canceled After Cliffhanger Season 1 Ending

Zack Snyder’s Twilight of the Gods wraps its first season on a major cliffhanger, but it appears Netflix has no plans to continue the story.

According to a new report, the series has been cancelled, alongside Exploding Kittens and the animated reboot of Good Times.

Season 1 of Twilight of the Gods ends with the revelation that Loki was secretly the mastermind behind the events that sent Sigrid on her quest of vengeance and with the death of Baldr triggering the beginning events of Ragnarök, it certainly seemed as if the stage was set for more episodes.

However, according to What's On Netflix, the streamer has decided not to produce additional episodes of Snyder's animation project and the decision was based purely on viewership ratings.

The show ultimately didn’t perform at the level Netflix had hoped on a global scale, an issue it shares with several other high-profile Snyder-led projects at the service. Snyder's other projects at the network, additional installments in the Army of the Dead and Rebel Moon universes, also appear to be dead in the water.

His previously announced LAPD action thriller is also said to now be placed on the streamer's back burner.

Circling back to Twilight of the Gods, the 8-episode project was a collaboration between Snyder's Stone Quarry Animation and the France-based Xilam Animation, with Jay Oliva serving as showrunner and Eric Carrasco positioned as head writer.

Previously, Snyder said he and Oliva were keenly interested in making a second season, stating, "Yes, there’s a massive roadmap. We know exactly what will happen. It’s just a matter of seeing if there’s an appetite for it."

But it doesn't look as if that's going to come to fruition, at least at Netflix.

In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds, and great despair, Leif (Stuart Martin), a mortal king, is saved on the battlefield by Sigrid (Sylvia Hoeks), an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love. On their wedding night, Sigrid and Leif survive a wrath of terror from Thor (Pilou Asbæk), which sets them — and a crew of crusaders — on a merciless mission for vengeance, against all odds. This heroic story of love, loss, and revenge, is a journey to hell and beyond … across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against deities and demons.