Zack Snyder's Norse Saga TWILIGHT OF THE GODS Reportedly Canceled After Cliffhanger Season 1 Ending

Netflix has reportedly chosen not to move forward with a second season of Zack Snyder and Jay Oliva’s Norse-mythology animated series, Twilight of the Gods.

By MarkJulian - Nov 22, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Source: Toonado.com

Zack Snyder’s Twilight of the Gods wraps its first season on a major cliffhanger, but it appears Netflix has no plans to continue the story.

According to a new report, the series has been cancelled, alongside Exploding Kittens and the animated reboot of Good Times.

Season 1 of Twilight of the Gods ends with the revelation that Loki was secretly the mastermind behind the events that sent Sigrid on her quest of vengeance and with the death of Baldr triggering the beginning events of Ragnarök, it certainly seemed as if the stage was set for more episodes.

However, according to What's On Netflix, the streamer has decided not to produce additional episodes of Snyder's animation project and the decision was based purely on viewership ratings.

The show ultimately didn’t perform at the level Netflix had hoped on a global scale, an issue it shares with several other high-profile Snyder-led projects at the service. Snyder's other projects at the network, additional installments in the Army of the Dead and Rebel Moon universes, also appear to be dead in the water.

His previously announced LAPD action thriller is also said to now be placed on the streamer's back burner.

Circling back to Twilight of the Gods, the 8-episode project was a collaboration between Snyder's Stone Quarry Animation and the France-based Xilam Animation, with Jay Oliva serving as showrunner and Eric Carrasco positioned as head writer.

Previously, Snyder said he and Oliva were keenly interested in making a second season, stating, "Yes, there’s a massive roadmap. We know exactly what will happen. It’s just a matter of seeing if there’s an appetite for it."

But it doesn't look as if that's going to come to fruition, at least at Netflix.

The full voice cast for Twilight of the Gods featured:

  • Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049) as SIGRID 
  • Stuart Martin (Army of Thieves) as LEIF
  • Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones, Ghost in the Shell) as THOR
  • John Noble (Lord of the Rings, Fringe) as ODIN
  • Paterson Joseph (Timeless) as LOKI
  • Rahul Kohli (Supergirl, iZombie) as EGILL
  • Jamie Clayton (Sense8) as THE SEID-KONA
  • Kristopher Hivju (Game of Thrones) as ANDVARI
  • Peter Stormare (American Gods, Castlevania) as ULFR
  • Jamie Chung (Sucker Punch, Lovecraft Country) as HEL
  • Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead) as INGE
  • Corey Stoll (Ant-Man, The Strain) as HRAFNKEL

In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds, and great despair, Leif (Stuart Martin), a mortal king, is saved on the battlefield by Sigrid (Sylvia Hoeks), an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love. On their wedding night, Sigrid and Leif survive a wrath of terror from Thor (Pilou Asbæk), which sets them — and a crew of crusaders — on a merciless mission for vengeance, against all odds. This heroic story of love, loss, and revenge, is a journey to hell and beyond … across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against deities and demons.

Irregular
Irregular - 11/22/2025, 12:47 PM
Zack Snyder scammed the hell out of Netflix lmao
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/22/2025, 12:52 PM
@Irregular - At least he released something unlike ... *cough* JJ Abrams *cough*

That dude pulled off one of the biggest grifts of the century.
Irregular
Irregular - 11/22/2025, 2:23 PM
@thedrudo - That guy is another asshole. Especially when he made Paramount wait 2 years to decide if he was going to shit or get off the pot for ST:ID
clogan
clogan - 11/22/2025, 12:55 PM
Zack got the bag and invested it.

Here for it.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 11/22/2025, 1:00 PM
But hey guys Netflix will buy WB and bring back the DCEU after Snyder created two new IPs for them that were utterly awful and lost Netflix a lot of money 👍
rebellion
rebellion - 11/22/2025, 1:03 PM
somehow, lobotomized snyderbros will take this as a sure sign that snyderverse is coming back.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 11/22/2025, 1:08 PM
@rebellion - Doubt any studio will ever give Snyder another franchise or found his ideas for new IPs. Lucasfilm probably laugh they’re ass off when he pitched his idea for a Star Wars trilogy.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/22/2025, 1:06 PM
This man is inarguably the most misunderstood, badly treated, and underrated director of our time. What a shame. This was a great series.

Reboot the MCU and DCU

On a good note, https://cosmicbook.news/critical-drinker-poll-man-of-steel-dominates-gunn-superman
Amaru
Amaru - 11/22/2025, 1:12 PM
@WalletsClosed - He's all style and cares very little for any other part of a story.
Yellow
Yellow - 11/22/2025, 1:56 PM
@WalletsClosed - What does the MCU has to do with Sniker?
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/22/2025, 2:01 PM
@Amaru - This talking point has proven to be demonstrably false a numerous amount of times
StopTheInsanity
StopTheInsanity - 11/22/2025, 2:12 PM
@WalletsClosed - Tell us which of his films has a story so good everyone still talks about it..... we will all be waiting....
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 11/22/2025, 1:07 PM
Oh no! Whatever will we do
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/22/2025, 1:07 PM
I mean this was pretty mid, not surprising if it got axed.
Amaru
Amaru - 11/22/2025, 1:10 PM
Hack Snyder not allowed to finish another project, shocked.
Mongrol
Mongrol - 11/22/2025, 1:12 PM


The Snyder hustle is ending.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/22/2025, 1:24 PM
Never even heard of it.
Deklipz
Deklipz - 11/22/2025, 1:33 PM
@JackDeth - it was pretty generic feeling
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/22/2025, 1:24 PM
Maybe Netflix has been freeing up Snyder's slate so he'll have time to continue his DC work ... ?

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/22/2025, 1:33 PM
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 11/22/2025, 1:45 PM
I can understand hating and loving the Snyder DC films. At different times in my life I hated them and loved them. I hate what they did to the brand but in a way I’m glad they exist. There are some good ideas there.

But you can’t just unilaterally hate the guy IMO. He does have some good work if you ignore the DCEU. 300 came out when I was a middle schooler, and let me tell you that movie had a deathgrip on all the boys at my school.

His Dawn of the Dead is [frick]ing fantastic. I rewatched both the original and the remake recently and I think they’re neck and neck. And tbh Army of the Dead really worked for me too. But I get not liking that one, it was a lot.

Watchmen was a huge event for me, that came out like a year after I finished the book for the first time and the movie didn’t disappoint me then and still holds up now. I think it’s his best DC movie.

If they would’ve let Snyder just direct a 1:1 version of TDKRETURNS, that probably would’ve been way better than what we got. That should’ve happened instead of BVS. People would’ve been mad about it but it undoubtedly would have made a better movie.

Josh Brolin as Batman
Willem Dafoe as Joker
Sophia Lillis as Robin
Henry Cavill as Superman
Dave Bautista as Mutant Leader

What could’ve been..
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/22/2025, 2:15 PM
Horrific director/storyteller
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/22/2025, 2:19 PM
I kinda like it but the animation seemed cheap. It deserved a lot better.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/22/2025, 2:24 PM

Let's see.

Snyder train wrecked the whole DCFU, so they finally gave up and sh!t-canned it.
Snyder blew 100s of millions on his 5 movie Rebel Moon deal which they dumped after the first 2 awful movies.
Snyder's expensive animated thing gets dumped after 1 season.

His last 13 years of sh!tty work make his Sucker Punch look like Citizen Kane.

When will these idiot studio execs stop throwing 100s of millions away on his loser garbage?

