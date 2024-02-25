Ahsoka Tano was discovered by Jedi Master Plo Koon as a small child and accepted into the Jedi Order. When she was 14, Jedi Master Yoda granted Ahsoka the rank of Padawan and she was partnered with Anakin Skywalker, a powerful if reckless Jedi Knight. Anakin initially bristled at the idea of having an apprentice, and their early interactions were playfully contentious; he called her “Snips” for her witty retorts, and Ahsoka called him "Skyguy." But they bonded on the battlefield and Anakin gained a newfound respect for Ahsoka.
Expanding the growing collectible lineup inspired by the Ahsoka live-action series, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the new 1/6th scale Ahsoka Tano collectible figure as she was seen as a Padawan in the World Between Worlds!
The Ahsoka Tano collectible figure feature a newly developed head sculpt with articulated lekku and separate rolling eyeballs to adjust the eyesight, a skillfully tailored outfit, a lightsaber, a pair of goggles and a sand themed display base!
A Padawan Ahsoka Tano collectible figure will be a an great addition among your Star Wars collection!
Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
In addition to Rosario Dawson in the title role, the series stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.
Ahsoka was written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Directors include Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa.
All episodes of Ahsoka are now streaming on Disney+. Season 2 doesn't have a confirmed premiere window but is currently being developed by Dave Filoni.
