Ahsoka Tano was discovered by Jedi Master Plo Koon as a small child and accepted into the Jedi Order. When she was 14, Jedi Master Yoda granted Ahsoka the rank of Padawan and she was partnered with Anakin Skywalker, a powerful if reckless Jedi Knight. Anakin initially bristled at the idea of having an apprentice, and their early interactions were playfully contentious; he called her “Snips” for her witty retorts, and Ahsoka called him "Skyguy." But they bonded on the battlefield and Anakin gained a newfound respect for Ahsoka.

Expanding the growing collectible lineup inspired by the Ahsoka live-action series, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the new 1/6th scale Ahsoka Tano collectible figure as she was seen as a Padawan in the World Between Worlds!

The Ahsoka Tano collectible figure feature a newly developed head sculpt with articulated lekku and separate rolling eyeballs to adjust the eyesight, a skillfully tailored outfit, a lightsaber, a pair of goggles and a sand themed display base!

A Padawan Ahsoka Tano collectible figure will be a an great addition among your Star Wars collection!