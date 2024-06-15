Are STAR WARS "Fans" Accidentally Review-Bombing A 2008 Movie Called ACOLYTES?

In case you needed any further proof that The Acolyte is being review-bombed, there are some so-called Star Wars fans who are inadvertently targeting 2008's Acolytes on Rotten Tomatoes. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Jun 15, 2024 12:06 PM EST
As we write this, The Acolyte is "Certified Fresh" at 84% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, that percentage is based on verdicts from critics, not fans. The two numbers frequently differ, but 16% is a surprisingly low score for a series which seems to have been generally well-received. 

There's been a fair bit of review-bombing on the review aggregator, Google, and IMDb, and the prevailing opinion is that it's in response to The Acolyte's diverse, primarily female-led cast. 

Some legitimately don't like the series, as is their right, but the most obvious sign that most of the reviews aren't the real deal has been exposed by some dim-witted Star Wars "fans."

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, many of them have been review-bombing a 2008 movie called Acolytes, seemingly because they can't tell the difference between that and The Acolyte. Unsurprisingly, the third episode has led to an increase in fake reviews because it featured lesbians and a new take on Star Wars lore. 

In our review of The Acolyte's first four episodes, we concluded by saying, "Star Wars like you’ve never seen it before, The Acolyte soars thanks to its impressive cast, compelling setting, and a mystery which will keep you coming back for more. Now, we just need to hope the series sticks the landing."

In the past, Rotten Tomatoes has acted to stop review-bombing, making it so that users of the site needed a verified ticket purchase to share their verdict. Enforcing that with a TV show is obviously easier said than done.

How would you rate The Acolyte after watching the first three episodes?

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The next Star Wars TV series comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/15/2024, 12:37 PM
They need their stupid one track thoughts to be heard everywhere. Luckily people have a choice to listen
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/15/2024, 12:39 PM
I think the show is okay and meh, I hope this actually does service and builds out the Star Wars world, so far it hasn't.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 6/15/2024, 1:09 PM
@bobevanz - Just watched the latest episode yesterday and wow the acting is so cheesy and terrible. The girls are supposed to be identical twins but kid osha and mae look nothing alike lol. Show looks and feels cheap. Lee Jung Jae as Sol is the only good actor, everyone else is wooden or terrible.

The fans aren't wrong about it being bad so far. All the critics who saw the 1st 4 episodes said that the next episode is going to split the fanbase like Rian Johnson as it is going to redefine the force and lore of the Star Wars universe, so I'm interested in seeing where it goes.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/15/2024, 1:49 PM
@mastakilla39 - Mae uses a candle to burn down a metallic/stone door lol
Origame
Origame - 6/15/2024, 12:38 PM
Still calling it review bombing huh? 🙄

Only thing is it's kinda dumb they did that, but it's also an understandable mistake. It literally has the same name just without the word "the".
jst5
jst5 - 6/15/2024, 12:44 PM
@Origame - That dude never fails.. you knew this was coming for him.
ImBatman4realz
ImBatman4realz - 6/15/2024, 1:21 PM
@Origame - nothing to see here. Just Josh doing his typical Joshing, and getting away with it too
ImBatman4realz
ImBatman4realz - 6/15/2024, 1:22 PM
@jst5 - Josh is one of the must insufferable so-called personalities online.

How/why they let him continue to clickbait away and call it “News” is beyond me ☠️
jst5
jst5 - 6/15/2024, 1:28 PM
@ImBatman4realz - It's wild...they never do articles when it's "review bombing" on the plus side but since a massive fan base is letting their voice be heard over a turd... people like this dude have to run with the clickbait "review bombing" how dare they bs.

The Disney apologist have been exposed for awhile....and this site is ran by them.
Origame
Origame - 6/15/2024, 1:36 PM
@ImBatman4realz - yup. Always getting away with it. Nothings gonna change here.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 6/15/2024, 1:59 PM
@jst5 - Never or always? :)
Odekahn
Odekahn - 6/15/2024, 3:55 PM
@jst5 - yep. He’s predictable and always making excuses for terrible stuff that he wants to promote. “News” articles should just give the reader the facts and then decide for themselves. He’s biased and always inserts his feelings into anything he writes. Piss poor “journalist”.
TwoByFour
TwoByFour - 6/15/2024, 3:55 PM
@Origame - @jst5 - @ImBatman4realz - I tell you what, if you have a problem with someone's articles, tag them and open up some dialogue instead of complaining amongst each other. And it's completely in the realm of possibility to do so respectfully and maturely.

You want "change"? Take some action and be a positive force for change.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 6/15/2024, 12:40 PM
“Review bombing”

“That has to be it because at this show is incredible
They’re just homophobes and misogynist”

This is the rationale that these woke activist have

And that is why they will never change

They’re both brilliant AND victims
BaddestOptics
BaddestOptics - 6/15/2024, 1:07 PM
@WakandaTech - people unironically using the word woke should be sterilized.

Just kidding, they're not getting anywhere near a woman anyways.
allwalledup
allwalledup - 6/15/2024, 1:37 PM
@BaddestOptics - how’s the wife’s boyfriend these days?
Origame
Origame - 6/15/2024, 1:39 PM
@WakandaTech - and they have to ignore shows like house of the dragon to make this point.
Ravenous
Ravenous - 6/15/2024, 2:52 PM
@DarthOmega - The bloody hell are you talking about?
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/15/2024, 3:17 PM
@Ravenous - Never bloody mind. @Marvel72 set me straight. I misread a seemingly purposely misleading headline
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/15/2024, 12:41 PM
That tracks. I’ve always figured those that participate in review bombing have (at best) double-digit I.Q.s. 😞
jst5
jst5 - 6/15/2024, 12:46 PM
@Lisa89 - You also have to be pretty stupid to keep falling for the "review bombing" line over and over again.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/15/2024, 12:49 PM
@jst5 - If you're implying that review bombing isn't real, I have bad news. You're expressing that belief in the comments section of an article that definitively proves that review bombing IS real.
jst5
jst5 - 6/15/2024, 12:52 PM
@Lisa89 - I'm telling you that if you believe every bad project is "review bomb" then you are pretty stupid and naive.

Maybe it's people actually expressing their fandom over a crap project....
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/15/2024, 12:59 PM
@jst5 - Firstly, no one here seems to be suggesting that everything getting bad reviews is being review bombed. Secondly, what happened to the film "Acolytes" (2008) can only be attributed to individuals dropping quick, content free, fully native reviews on R.T. That's the definition of review bombing.
jst5
jst5 - 6/15/2024, 1:09 PM
@Lisa89 - Or people just not reading things close....you can cleary see people leaving long reviews in those...and also it was only 12 post let's not make something out of nothing here.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/15/2024, 2:46 PM
@Lisa89 - Review bombing does exist but you deny that you could positive review bomb as well?
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 6/15/2024, 12:41 PM
they are brain dead losers
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 6/15/2024, 12:42 PM
Lol. This is what you get when you let the idiots run the asylum. I never understood why the people who don’t like something just don’t ignore it. Instead they waste all this time and energy trying to destroy it. If you don’t like it find something else and let those who do enjoy it have it.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/15/2024, 12:49 PM
@defenderofthefaith - Why would people do that when they can hate watch it so they can bitch about it on the internet?
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/15/2024, 1:59 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - even better, not watch it and still bitch about it
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/15/2024, 3:11 PM
@defenderofthefaith - This is like 95% of the internet sadly. I really avoid forums and comment sections a lot now because truly everyone seems insane. That goes beyond complaining about dumb TV shows that have no impact on anyone’s real life.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 6/15/2024, 12:43 PM
With fans like these, who needs enemies?
eagc1995
eagc1995 - 6/15/2024, 12:44 PM
They just went in for the first thing that popped out without checking the dates.
dracula
dracula - 6/15/2024, 12:45 PM
Havent watched it so wont call if bad but

The sequel trilogy for some reason did really good with critics

Even the factually bad 3rd film

Critica hated mario, audiences loved it

Differences can occur naturally
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/15/2024, 12:50 PM
@dracula - Differences absolutely can occur naturally, and not watch the show yet to say what I think a realistic score would look like, however as someone who studies statistics at Uni the graph of scores for reviews on sites where you can see a breakdown of them (like IMDB) do not suggest this is a true case of a natural difference occuring

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12262202/ratings/?ref_=tt_ov_rt
asherman93
asherman93 - 6/15/2024, 12:56 PM
@dracula - TROS got mixed reviews but go off or whatever.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/15/2024, 12:49 PM
Giving a mid show 5 stars should be considered review bombing in and of itself
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 6/15/2024, 12:53 PM
@Matchesz - I'd give it a solid 3.5, so far
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/15/2024, 2:22 PM
@Izaizaiza - 1 death star out of 3.

But I'm pretty picky when it comes to my Star Wars.

Only the original trilogy, Revenge of the Sith, Clone Wars and The Mandalorian get 3 death stars from me.

And only Andor, Rogue One, Rebels, Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones get 2 death stars.

Literally everything else gets just 1 death star.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 6/15/2024, 2:49 PM
@ObserverIO - I get that. I'm definitely not as much of a purist as you, but there are Three things that I like about this show: one, I'm happy that they finally did a show that takes place in the universe but has little to no connection to the original trilogy, two, I like that it kind of feels like Star Trek More than Star Wars. Not sure exactly how to explain that, but I have the same kind of relaxed, moderate expectations that I did sitting down to watch an episode of Star Trek the next generation in the '90s. Third, I love the lead. I don't remember that actress's name, but she's [frick]ing tops in my book.
1 2 3 4

