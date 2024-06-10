THE ACOLYTE Falls Short Of AHSOKA's Five-Day Viewership Total But Is Still Disney+'s Biggest 2024 Launch

Updated viewing numbers are in for The Acolyte and while it did score Disney+'s biggest launch of 2024 for a TV series, it's fallen short of Ahsoka's five-day viewership total.

By JoshWilding - Jun 10, 2024 04:06 PM EST
Source: Variety (via SFFGazette.com)

Last week, we learned that The Acolyte had a bigger debut than 2023's Ahsoka with a whopping 4.8 million views on Disney+ during its first day on the streamer. 

That was the official word from Disney, anyway, though no first-day viewership numbers were ever officially announced for Ahsoka. Instead, we were told that it took the Star Wars Rebels follow-up five days to reach 14 million views, giving it a per-day average of 2.8 million. 

Whether or not The Acolyte really did beat Ahsoka during its first day of streaming is hard to say; either way, we've now discovered that it failed to top its fellow Star Wars series in its first five days on the platform. 

According to Variety (via SFFGazette.com), the show drew an impressive 11.1 million viewers, almost 3 million less than Ahsoka during the same period. 

There may be lots of reasons for this, including the fact Ahsoka featured a well-known character and setting. The Acolyte still managed to score Disney+'s biggest debut for a TV series, and these numbers put it in the same ballpark as last year's hit Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

We also can't help but wonder whether the review bombing put casual viewers off. 

In our review of The Acolyte's first four episodes, we concluded by saying, "Star Wars like you’ve never seen it before, The Acolyte soars thanks to its impressive cast, compelling setting, and a mystery which will keep you coming back for more. Now, we just need to hope the series sticks the landing."

Did you watch the first two episodes of The Acolyte on Disney+ last week?

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The next Star Wars TV series comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+.

Dabs
Dabs - 6/10/2024, 4:06 PM
Falls "shot", eh, Josh? Lol typical Josh.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/10/2024, 4:19 PM
@Dabs - ok buddy thats enough
Origame
Origame - 6/10/2024, 4:12 PM
Still on the review bombing train, huh?

Considering how Gung ho rotten tomatoes was about the review bombing of captain marvel (and captain marvel had a higher audience score than this), the fact rotten tomatoes has made no claims of review bombing should make it clear this isn't the case.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/10/2024, 4:21 PM
@Origame - they released a bunch of fake reviews hours before the premiere. It’s doubtful that they were real and even had to briefly stop the critic scores.
Origame
Origame - 6/10/2024, 4:35 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - shows how much you don't know about rotten tomatoes. You can't post reviews until the show is available to watch. What you're talking about is the want to see score.
AvalonX
AvalonX - 6/10/2024, 4:41 PM
@Origame - Maybe if he says it enough, he can will it into existence. Disney is notorious for leaving the review window until the last minute anyway.
AvalonX
AvalonX - 6/10/2024, 4:43 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - Try again. Thats not how RT works.
Origame
Origame - 6/10/2024, 4:47 PM
@AvalonX - yeah. And of course they'll never say it if the score is way too high or anything. Because f@#$ the actual audience, what matters is making sure the show looks good to help the poor billion dollar studio.
AvalonX
AvalonX - 6/10/2024, 4:48 PM
@Origame - I actually think EP3 will have a high viewership because of all the drama around it. Its like watching a train wreck, can't take your eyes off it.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/10/2024, 4:50 PM
@Origame - you post stuff the day it comes out. Thousands of the audience scores members were made before the show was out. All of them saying it’s woke or it sucks. In a repeated fashion. Thousands were new accounts created the day before.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/10/2024, 4:12 PM
Wonder how it's gonna fare against The Boys and House of Dragon, heh.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/10/2024, 4:21 PM
@Doomsday8888 - Didn't the first episode of House Of The Dragon get 10 Million viewers.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/10/2024, 4:24 PM
@marvel72
Indeed.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 6/10/2024, 4:15 PM
Did you watch the first two episodes of The Acolyte on Disney+ last week?

I did! Twice! It's good! And I hear that the third episode will ruin Star Wars forever, so I'm super psyched about that, too.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/10/2024, 4:18 PM
Best series ever since She Ms Hulk Marcel All Along Cocenant of Wow Such Secret Many Invasion.
Marvel is de bwst
mountainman
mountainman - 6/10/2024, 4:19 PM
Can’t wait to see it the rumors about episode 3 are true. And if they are, it’ll be fun to see folks try to defend it.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/10/2024, 4:24 PM
@mountainman - They will just to save face, they'll never admit to being wrong.

Its got to a point that they can do whatever and I will just sitback and take the piss.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/10/2024, 4:38 PM
@marvel72 - If what I heard about the twins origins and how it ties to franchise lore is true, it’s going to turn off A LOT of fans that are barely holding on. People can defend whatever they want, but this franchise already has an apathy problem that it can’t afford to allow to get worse.
Origame
Origame - 6/10/2024, 4:43 PM
@mountainman - and of course we all know what good star wars had to say about apathy

?si=c6_5g1wOncFxc_ZT
AvalonX
AvalonX - 6/10/2024, 4:49 PM
@mountainman - I wont watch it but I can't wait to read the online reaction. They will 100% defend it.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/10/2024, 4:20 PM
Fell asleep during the first two episodes of Ahsoka,just boring crap,didn't bother finishing.

Star Wars:The Acolyte didn't bother starting and by the sound of things neither did other Disney Plus subscribers.

Only 3% of Subscribers watched The Acolyte, I guess these are great numbers for the usual suspects.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 6/10/2024, 4:24 PM
@marvel72 - Enough about shows you hated that you haven't watched. What are some shows that you haven't watched that you think are really good?
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/10/2024, 4:25 PM
@clintthahamster -

The Mandalorion
Andor
WandaVision
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 6/10/2024, 4:28 PM
@marvel72 - Oh, you haven't watched those either? They're good, you should check them out.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/10/2024, 4:39 PM
@clintthahamster - No I watched them and liked them. I also like Shōgun,Fallout and I think I will enjoy House Of The Dragon Season 2.

I watched but was disappointed with....

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier
Loki (some episodes were good and some bad)
Hawkeye was OK
Moon Knight didn't like much, not enough Moon Knight.
Ms.Marvel didn't watch
She-Hulk watched 1 episode not for me.
Secret Invasion 3 episodes and lost interest

Book Of Boba Fett I watched but was a struggle
Kenobi a couple of episodes lost interest
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/10/2024, 4:20 PM
Falls shot?

You do this on purpose, don't you?
ElvenKingSlayer
ElvenKingSlayer - 6/10/2024, 4:20 PM
It might also be that the show got positive reviews because of different boxes it fills in. I say this because the show feels very bland after two episodes. Not bad, not good. It should, as of now, be at the bottom and not among the best ranked sw-shows imo.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2024, 4:23 PM
@ElvenKingSlayer - or hear me out…

critics genuinely liked the 2 or 4 episodes they have seen so far depending on if they went to the premeire or got screeners.
ElvenKingSlayer
ElvenKingSlayer - 6/10/2024, 4:30 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Nah, it doesn't add up..
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2024, 4:34 PM
@ElvenKingSlayer - people might not agree with your opinion?.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/10/2024, 4:21 PM
User Comment Image
LSHF
LSHF - 6/10/2024, 4:23 PM
I hate it when my shots fall. Oh sorry, I misread that.

I hate it when I fall shot.

I also have very little respect for journalists who keep failing to proofread.

They just keep failing "shot" of good journalism and what they are capable of.
Blergh
Blergh - 6/10/2024, 4:24 PM
People have been sleeping on Ashoka, the show is a grade A adventure series with heavy Arthurian elements that really got me invested.
Thrawn is badass, Ashoka/Sabine get to grow into a beautifully strained master/student relationship, Ezra is a delight and Baylan Skoll was a tragic figure.
Favorite SW series for me.
grif
grif - 6/10/2024, 4:25 PM
best show ever
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/10/2024, 4:45 PM
@grif - User Comment Image
grouch
grouch - 6/10/2024, 4:28 PM
goddamn white men
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/10/2024, 4:36 PM
@grouch - User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/10/2024, 4:48 PM
@grouch - *AHEM!*
We don't use the [lowercase] "w" word around here.

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/10/2024, 4:28 PM
I'm probably a lot less critical on the Disney's Star Wars TV SHOWS than most on here.

I loved 'The Mandalorian" and 'Andor'. I liked 'Obi-Wan' and 'Ashoka'... A LOT.

Heck, I even like, most, not all, but most, of 'The Book of Boba Fett' (what can I say, Boba on that Ranocor was just cool).

And I'm never one to atribute some agenda to a show or movie (it's "political correct", "virtue signaling" or "woke", etc...)

But man...so far...this show is Bad. just Bad.
Origame
Origame - 6/10/2024, 4:41 PM
@Nomis929 - I mean, damn. Saying you liked book of Boba fett then insisting this show is bad?

N
1 2

