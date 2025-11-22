Could THE MANDALORIAN Season 4 Still Happen? Jon Favreau Says Scripts Are "Sitting On My Desk"

Could THE MANDALORIAN Season 4 Still Happen? Jon Favreau Says Scripts Are &quot;Sitting On My Desk&quot;

The Mandalorian and Grogu are set to make their big-screen debut next year, but is there a chance we might see them back on Disney+ for a fourth season of the first ever live-action Star Wars series?

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 22, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

According to multiple reports, Lucasfilm fully intended to move forward with a fourth season of The Mandalorian before plans shifted and the decision was made to focus on bringing Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and "Baby Yoda" to the big screen.

It was generally assumed that The Mandalorian and Grogu making their feature debut would signify the end of the Disney+ series, but this may not be the case.

While speaking to Empire, director/writer/producer Jon Favreau revealed that scripts for season 4 have been completed and are "sitting on my desk."

“We were planning on doing a fourth season. I had actually written all of that. I still have Season 4 sitting on my desk here."

Whether the show returns for a fourth season will probably depend on how well this movie performs at the box office. If it's a smash hit, we don't see Disney taking the property back to streaming.

The first trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu didn't go over particularly well with a lot of fans, and really only fed into the perception that the movie might feel more like a couple of episodes of the show jammed together than an actual cinematic event.

“It’s structured around a movie structure, as opposed to a serialized weekly television show," said Favreau, addressing the concerns. "So there’s a larger throw to the whole thing."

Favreau is set to direct and produce the feature spin-off, with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and chief creative officer Dave Filoni also serving as producers.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau said of directing his first Star Wars movie in a previous statement. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

 Kennedy added, "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen."

Pedro Pascal will return as Din Djarin, but the extent of his involvement (he may only voice the character for the majority of his scenes) in unclear, as he was busy shooting Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps when the Star Wars movie was filming.

The Bear's Jeremy Allen White is set to play Rotta the Hutt, with Alien icon Sigourney Weaver o board as Ward, a colonel and leader of the New Republic's Adelphi Rangers who previously served as a pilot for the Rebel Alliance.

The Clone Wars bounty hunter, Embo, is rumored to be the main villain, but this has yet to be confirmed (he didn't show up in the first teaser).

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026. We're still waiting on a first look at some footage, but a teaser may screen during Star Wars Celebration in Japan next month.

THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Director Jon Favreau Teases Mando's New Mission As Another Still Is Released
Related:

THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Director Jon Favreau Teases Mando's New Mission As Another Still Is Released
THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Star Jeremy Allen White Reveals New Details About His Rotta The Hutt Transformation
Recommended For You:

THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Star Jeremy Allen White Reveals New Details About His Rotta The Hutt Transformation

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 11/22/2025, 12:29 PM
There is no way that they are putting this back on TV. Disney has los the plot with Star wars. You cant go back.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/22/2025, 12:32 PM
I’m not quite sure what he means by there being a larger throw to the whole thing in regards to it being structured like a movie then show…

The only thing I can think of is he could cover more ground in a film then in an episode of weekly tv which makes sense.

Also I thought the reports were that this film was a condensed version of S4 but I guess these are seperate things all together?.

Anyway , I know people have said this is a “tv movie” or whatever because somehow this looks like a tv show to these idiots without realizing the show itself looked like a movie…

Personally , I thought the teaser was fun and am looking forward to the film!!.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/22/2025, 12:35 PM
I rewatched the first couple of eps of The Mandalorian with my nephew recently. It's actually crazy how different the show became. Season 3 was a borderline farce.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/22/2025, 1:09 PM
If S4 doesn't sideline Din again, I'd be down for another season.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/22/2025, 1:22 PM
I hope so. I still think 'THE MANDALORIAN' is my favorite show of all time (especially the first two seasons). To be clear, I wasn't as mad about the shift to focus on Bo Katan as some people, but season TWO was PEAK for me. The mix of Western and Samurai flick was perfect.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/22/2025, 2:30 PM

If the movie is great and demands a sequel, you can bet they will squeeze in another TV season. there is an eternal bunch of merch to sell.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder