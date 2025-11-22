Could THE MANDALORIAN Season 4 Still Happen? Jon Favreau Says Scripts Are "Sitting On My Desk"

According to multiple reports, Lucasfilm fully intended to move forward with a fourth season of The Mandalorian before plans shifted and the decision was made to focus on bringing Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and "Baby Yoda" to the big screen.

It was generally assumed that The Mandalorian and Grogu making their feature debut would signify the end of the Disney+ series, but this may not be the case.

While speaking to Empire, director/writer/producer Jon Favreau revealed that scripts for season 4 have been completed and are "sitting on my desk."

“We were planning on doing a fourth season. I had actually written all of that. I still have Season 4 sitting on my desk here."

Whether the show returns for a fourth season will probably depend on how well this movie performs at the box office. If it's a smash hit, we don't see Disney taking the property back to streaming.

The first trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu didn't go over particularly well with a lot of fans, and really only fed into the perception that the movie might feel more like a couple of episodes of the show jammed together than an actual cinematic event.

“It’s structured around a movie structure, as opposed to a serialized weekly television show," said Favreau, addressing the concerns. "So there’s a larger throw to the whole thing."

Favreau is set to direct and produce the feature spin-off, with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and chief creative officer Dave Filoni also serving as producers.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau said of directing his first Star Wars movie in a previous statement. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

Kennedy added, "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen."

Pedro Pascal will return as Din Djarin, but the extent of his involvement (he may only voice the character for the majority of his scenes) in unclear, as he was busy shooting Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps when the Star Wars movie was filming.

The Bear's Jeremy Allen White is set to play Rotta the Hutt, with Alien icon Sigourney Weaver o board as Ward, a colonel and leader of the New Republic's Adelphi Rangers who previously served as a pilot for the Rebel Alliance.

The Clone Wars bounty hunter, Embo, is rumored to be the main villain, but this has yet to be confirmed (he didn't show up in the first teaser).

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026. We're still waiting on a first look at some footage, but a teaser may screen during Star Wars Celebration in Japan next month.