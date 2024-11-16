List Of Sony's Spider-Man Universe Movies Being Considered Revealed Along With Update On Venom's Future

List Of Sony's Spider-Man Universe Movies Being Considered Revealed Along With Update On Venom's Future

Sony's Spider-Man Universe appears to have been put on hold, but we now have an update on at least some of the projects being considered by the studio. There's also news on Tom Hardy's future as Venom...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 16, 2024 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Venom
Source: The Cosmic Circus

Kraven the Hunter slashes its way into theaters less than a month from now, but beyond that, Sony Pictures has only Spider-Man 4, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, and the Spider-Noir TV series on the way.

There was a time when the studio was developing an MCU-style slate of projects, though the likes of El Muerto and Silver & Black have since fallen by the wayside. Oh, and let's not forget Olivia Wilde's long M.I.A. Spider-Woman movie. 

The critical and commercial performances of Morbius and Madame Web likely won't have helped matters. Today, The Cosmic Circus brings word on some of the "Sony's Spider-Man Universe" movies considered by Sony. 

"They have ideas in development all the time, but maybe a fraction of them ever actually see the light," the site explains. "There’s been talk of characters like Silver Sable, Black Cat, Sandman, Rhino, Chameleon & Scorpion all had pitches and ideas for movies. Just now, they’re thinking about Agent Venom for a movie."

"And I remember the time when Sony was investing in doing Spider-adjacent films like Jessica Drew’s Spider-Woman and Spider-Man 2099, but they were put on ice. So, the answer is yes, they have ideas in development but at the same time, the chances of ever seeing these projects come out is so minimal," the report adds.

This will likely come as a relief to fans who dread seeing more Spider-Man supporting characters ruined by Sony. Still, it's hard to figure out how and why has struggled to do much of note when it has so many great heroes and villains at its disposal. 

In the same piece, the site confirms that Venom is still alive - despite what we saw at the end of Venom: The Last Dance - and that it's unlikely Tom Hardy will reprise the role after Spider-Man 4 and/or Avengers: Secret Wars

"I want to fight Spider-Man. I want to fight Spider-Man right now," Hardy recently said. "I'm well up for it...Never say never. I've loved every moment of Eddie and Venom and I was really fond of them. I'd play them any time, you know, because there's a special place that exists within me to want to operate those two characters wherever you put them in whatever capacity."

In related news, Sony has started ramping up promotion for Kraven the Hunter with a new kill count video which you can watch below.

Sony's Spider-Man Universe Crosses A Huge Box Office Benchmark Thanks To VENOM: THE LAST DANCE
