VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Deleted Scenes Reveal The Shocking, Disappointing Identity Of Pat Mulligan's Symbiote

Like Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage before it, Venom: The Last Dance doesn't exactly have the strongest of scripts.

Plot holes aren't hard to find; for example, why after doing his best to avoid transforming would Venom then do so just for a dance with Mrs. Chen? (resulting in the Xenophage nearly killing them and his and Eddie Brock's eventual capture).

Still, fans were quick to pick up on the fact the threequel made a point of establishing that Detective Pat Mulligan's Symbiote had abandoned him after his run-in with Venom and Carnage in the previous movie. Seeing as the cop was bonded with another of the aliens before being killed, this surely means Toxin is still out there, right?

Perhaps not.

A list of deleted scenes for the upcoming Digital and Blu-ray releases of Venom: The Last Dance has been revealed and among them is "Toxin's Warning." We're hearing that this scene revolves around Stephen Graham's Pat, meaning the green, snake-like Symbiote who delivers that exposition dump is indeed Toxin.

It's possible that there was once meant to be a scene revealing what became of Toxin, of course, but it doesn't seem likely. As a result, it seems the character was indeed wasted on that seconds-long fight with the Xenophage that chewed him up and spat him out.

Talking about the alien that bonds with Mulligan, the movie's VFX Supervisor Aharon Bourland recently revealed, "Kelly had a unique vision for him - she wanted a snake-like, semi-transparent 'water god' look. Dave Lee and his team at DNEG did a fantastic job bringing that vision to life."

You can check out a full list of deleted scenes and featurettes for Venom: The Last Dance below.

Venom The Last Dance Deleted scenes that will be on the Blu-ray release



- Dog fight

- From Bar to the Abyss

- Penthouse

- Strickland's Pursuit

- Toxin's Warning

- Venom's Guilty Pleasure

- Xenophage Landing



- Venomous Laugh's: Outtakes & Bloopers

- Venom's Inner Circle

- Venom Unleashed : The Action And Stunts

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters.