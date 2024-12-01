VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Deleted Scenes Reveal The Shocking, Disappointing Identity Of Pat Mulligan's Symbiote

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Deleted Scenes Reveal The Shocking, Disappointing Identity Of Pat Mulligan's Symbiote

A full list of deleted scenes for the upcoming home entertainment release of Venom: The Last Dance has been revealed, confirming the identity of the Symbiote that bonds with Stephen Graham's Pat Mulligan.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 01, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Venom

Like Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage before it, Venom: The Last Dance doesn't exactly have the strongest of scripts.

Plot holes aren't hard to find; for example, why after doing his best to avoid transforming would Venom then do so just for a dance with Mrs. Chen? (resulting in the Xenophage nearly killing them and his and Eddie Brock's eventual capture). 

Still, fans were quick to pick up on the fact the threequel made a point of establishing that Detective Pat Mulligan's Symbiote had abandoned him after his run-in with Venom and Carnage in the previous movie. Seeing as the cop was bonded with another of the aliens before being killed, this surely means Toxin is still out there, right? 

Perhaps not. 

A list of deleted scenes for the upcoming Digital and Blu-ray releases of Venom: The Last Dance has been revealed and among them is "Toxin's Warning." We're hearing that this scene revolves around Stephen Graham's Pat, meaning the green, snake-like Symbiote who delivers that exposition dump is indeed Toxin. 

It's possible that there was once meant to be a scene revealing what became of Toxin, of course, but it doesn't seem likely. As a result, it seems the character was indeed wasted on that seconds-long fight with the Xenophage that chewed him up and spat him out. 

Talking about the alien that bonds with Mulligan, the movie's VFX Supervisor Aharon Bourland recently revealed, "Kelly had a unique vision for him - she wanted a snake-like, semi-transparent 'water god' look. Dave Lee and his team at DNEG did a fantastic job bringing that vision to life."

You can check out a full list of deleted scenes and featurettes for Venom: The Last Dance below.

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Spoiler Stills Reveal Closer Look At The Lethal Protector's Massive Final Form
Related:

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Spoiler Stills Reveal Closer Look At The Lethal Protector's Massive Final Form
VENOM: THE LAST DANCE's Symbiotes Have Finally Been Named (And They're Not Who We Expected)
Recommended For You:

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE's Symbiotes Have Finally Been Named (And They're Not Who We Expected)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/1/2024, 12:13 PM
For the life of me I cannot understand why we are still "reporting" on this film when we could be discussing Rachel Zegler.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 12/1/2024, 12:16 PM
@McMurdo -

Neither she or this film are worth discussing.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/1/2024, 12:18 PM
@MahN166A - User Comment Image
MahN166A
MahN166A - 12/1/2024, 12:23 PM
@McMurdo -

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
MahN166A
MahN166A - 12/1/2024, 12:22 PM
"Kelly had a unique vision for him - she wanted a snake-like, semi-transparent 'water god' look. Dave Lee and his team at DNEG did a fantastic job bringing that vision to life.”

Should have left that “vision” dead and six feet under. Nobody cares about Kelly’s “unique vision”.
If you were gonna introduce a symbiote like this (badly I might add), you could have atleast simply put the effort in making him look the way he does in the comics:

User Comment Image
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 12/1/2024, 1:11 PM
[frick] you Avi Arad

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder