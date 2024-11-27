VENOM: THE LAST DANCE's Symbiotes Have Finally Been Named (And They're Not Who We Expected)

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE's Symbiotes Have Finally Been Named (And They're Not Who We Expected)

Venom: The Last Dance VFX Supervisor Aharon Bourland has identified most of the threequel's Symbiotes, giving them names and explaining how they were brought to life on screen alongside the King in Black.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 27, 2024 07:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Venom
Source: Art Of VFX

Love or hate Venom: The Last Dance, it's hard to deny that the threequel's visuals were impressive. In a chaotic, action-packed final act, the Lethal Protector was joined by several unidentified Symbiotes who help battle Knull's rampaging Xenomorph.

Most of them died, with only Juno Temple's Agony left to fight another day. The movie confirmed that Toxin is still out there (we believe Patrick Mulligan was decked out in Lasher) but almost all the remaining aliens have now been identified by VFX Supervisor Aharon Bourland.

Talking to Art Of VFX, he explained, "Each symbiote started with research into their comic book versions, and from there, we evolved those into 'hero' versions that fit the story. It was really important that each symbiote had a unique set of abilities that complemented the others and helped move the story forward."

"For example, Lava's red and yellow fire whip worked well with the tendril cage that Animal/Tendril used to restrain the Xenophage. Dr. Payne's symbiote was also tied thematically to her character," Bourland continued. "Her life was changed by a lightning bolt, and when she bonded with the symbiote, it gave her lightning-like abilities, bringing her story full circle."

So, Animal, Tendril, and Lava, three newly created characters for Venom: The Last Dance alongside...Jim? That's how Bourland identified another of the Symbiotes. 

"The big advancement was in the design of the symbiote army that helped Venom in the final battle. Each symbiote had its own unique abilities, which really influenced how they behaved and how the fight was choreographed," he noted. "For example, Jim (the copper-brown symbiote) was a bruiser with powerful punching fists, while Lasher (the green-red symbiote) was quick and a slashing attacker."

"As a team, each symbiote played a key role in the fight. We also introduced something new by having two of the symbiotes combine to create a hybrid with new powers. We did this with Animal and Tendril, and it really added another layer to the action!"

Talking about the alien that bonds with Mulligan, Bourland revealed, "Kelly had a unique vision for him - she wanted a snake-like, semi-transparent 'water god' look. Dave Lee and his team at DNEG did a fantastic job bringing that vision to life."

Seeing as these Symbiotes were chewed up and spat out by the Xenophage (literally), it's probably for the best that this movie dreamed up a handful of new characters rather than wasting anyone from the comics.

Of course, one big way it did pay homage to the source material is with the introduction of Knull, God of the Symbiotes. According to the VFX Supervisor, the source material was key in bringing the King in Black into live-action. 

"We went straight to the comic source material to bring Knull to life. Our goal was to make him feel like he stepped right out of the comics, with just a few tweaks to his eyes and mouth to help with expression and clarity of speech," Bourland told the site. "We wanted fans to feel like this was the Knull they knew, just in cinematic form."

"His prison, though, gave us more room for interpretation. We drew a lot from The King In Black series and then evolved those visuals using techniques we'd developed for Venom's goo in the previous films," he continued. "This approach helped integrate Knull's world into Venom's cinematic language and really cemented their connection."

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters. 

New Video Shows The Confusing Change VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Made To SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME's Mid-Credits Scene
Related:

New Video Shows The Confusing Change VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Made To SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME's Mid-Credits Scene
VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Reaches Impressive Milestone As RED ONE Matches BLACK ADAM's Second Weekend Drop
Recommended For You:

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Reaches Impressive Milestone As RED ONE Matches BLACK ADAM's Second Weekend Drop

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Gambito
Gambito - 11/27/2024, 7:41 AM
I liked the Christmas symbiote and the one who kinda looked like Carnage
mountainman
mountainman - 11/27/2024, 8:32 AM
The article picture has the Xenophage looking like Audrey II.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder