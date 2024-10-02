VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Gets More Exclusive Posters Unleashing Tom Hardy's Lethal Protector

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Gets More Exclusive Posters Unleashing Tom Hardy's Lethal Protector

Three more posters for Venom: The Last Dance have been revealed which put the spotlight on Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock ahead of what may be his final appearance as Sony's Lethal Protector. Check them out...

By JoshWilding - Oct 02, 2024 04:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Venom

Tickets for Venom: The Last Dance went on sale yesterday and another round of posters has now followed that first batch

These come our way from Dolby, D-BOX, and ScreenX, three more companies pushing the threequel hard in the hope it will bring plenty of eyes to their respective screens later this month. 

Love or hate Sony Pictures' Venom franchise, it does draw in moviegoers and it will be exciting to see how this final chapter in the trilogy performs after 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Released in the closing months of the pandemic, the sequel overperformed but was a long way behind its predecessor given the uncertainty surrounding being in a packed theater.

There's a huge amount of intrigue surrounding Venom: The Last Dance and the hype has only risen since word broke that [SPOILER WARNING] Andy Serkis will play Knull, God of the Symbiotes, as a primarily CG-creation. 

Will he and Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock then make the leap to the MCU for Spider-Man 4? That remains to be seen but, if social media scooper's are to be believed, that is indeed the plan. 

Check out these new Venom: The Last Dance posters in the X posts below. 

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.

