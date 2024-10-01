VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Posters Are Some Of The Year's Most Ferocious One-Sheets; Tickets Go On Sale Today

Four new posters for Venom: The Last Dance have been revealed showcasing Sony Pictures' Lethal Protectors. We also have details on some of the exclusives you'll be able to get now tickets are on sale...

By JoshWilding - Oct 01, 2024 10:10 AM EST
Tickets for Venom: The Last Dance went on sale today and, while we've already had a final trailer, four new posters for the Sony Pictures threequel have just dropped. 

Heading our way from IMAX, RealD 3D, Cinemark Theaters, and 4DX, there's no denying that these are some of the most inventive and ferocious efforts we've seen this year.

Venom is a character who lends himself to badass imagery, and that 4DX one-sheet is a real wallpaper-worthy piece of artwork. If and when the Lethal Protector finally gets that iconic white chest logo, Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock will arguably become truly iconic. 

Fandango has also revealed a special Venom Collector's Cup; a few popcorn tins have leaked in recent weeks, though we'd imagine the official reveals will begin in due course. AMC Theaters, meanwhile, are offering a cable organiser!

Check out these new posters for Venom: The Last Dance in the social posts below. 

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.

Spoken
Spoken - 10/1/2024, 10:28 AM
I wish I liked the Venom movies as much as I like these posters....
Blergh
Blergh - 10/1/2024, 10:32 AM
Marketing is the one thing these movies do well, it's the one thing Venom is meant for. He looks cool and edgy, makes people want to check out what is behind the poster.
But ultimately it's a soft-washed, low-quality adaption of stories that are missing a major element. There's no heart in them, no dedication (aside of Tom Hardy's performance).
They're made to cash in on the Marvel hype.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2024, 10:45 AM
I gotta say i the the 4DX , RealD3D and Cinemark posters for this!!.

However like the previous 2 , I won’t be watching this in theaters since it doesn’t really interest me enough to do so…

I haven’t been a fan of this take but I hope it turns out well for the people that have enjoyed it!!.

OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 10/1/2024, 10:53 AM
Yup, cool posters.

[frick] this movie though
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 10/1/2024, 11:02 AM
4DX poster is cool.

Still not paying to see this.
Gambito
Gambito - 10/1/2024, 11:04 AM
Man that venom 30 years later his design is still iconic and badass even without the emblem

View Recorder