VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Poster Sees The Symbiote Unleash Chaos In The Gambling Capital Of The World

We'd initially expected Venom: The Last Dance to take place in Mexico with Eddie Brock on the run after being outed as San Fransisco's Lethal Protector.

Instead, the trailers have made it clear that Venom is heading to Sin City for an adventure in Las Vegas (where, based on what we've seen from the threequel, the Symbiote develops a gambling problem).

A new international poster for the movie has been released today which shows a grinning Venom as Vegas burns in the background. It appears a great many of Knull's Xenophage monsters are crashing to Earth, suggesting we're getting a full-blown alien invasion here.

Might that be why Eddie eventually returns to Earth-616 to seek Spider-Man's help in stopping the King in Black?

Remember, there's a strong chance Venom: The Last Dance will feature Multiversal elements, and while we're 99.9% sure that Chiwetel Ejiofor is playing the villainous Orwell Taylor, the actor was recently asked whether he's concerned about fans being confused after seeing him in the MCU as two Mordo Variants.

"I feel the best thing to do there is just watch the film," he replied with a smile. "The important conversations happen once everybody can see the films and then engage. The pre-engagement conversations are not quite as important at this point [Laughs]. It was fantastic to work with Kelly [Marcel] in that world and to engage with a really special character that Tom [Hardy] has danced with."

"When you see on set when Venom arrives, you're like, 'Wow.' It's a real sort of moment," Ejiofor noted. "Tom can be standing next to you and you'll say, 'Venom's here!' He's created something pretty remarkable."

New international poster for Venom: The Last Dance.



In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.